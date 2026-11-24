ONE Championship has announced the headline fights for ONE 174: Shanghai.

Two world title fights headline the ONE 174 card , with a Chinese champion defending at home in the main event and a Chinese striker chasing a belt he came close to winning seven years ago in the co-main event.

The event takes place at Shanghai Indoor Stadium on Saturday, December 12, and it marks the first time in seven years that ONE Championship has returned to China.

Reigning ONE Featherweight MMA World Champion Tang Kai will defend his 26 pounds of gold against former bantamweight titleholder Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in the main event, and ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella will put his belt on the line against Wang Junguang in the co-main event.

Tang Kai Defends His Featherweight Crown Against a Mongolian Rival

Tang's rise has been steady and decisive. The 30-year-old made his ONE Championship debut in 2019, strung together six wins, and in 2022 outclassed then-champion Thanh Le to win the featherweight crown.

A layoff for injury followed, and he returned in 2024 to unify the title against Le. He later took a rare loss in a non-title fight, then answered it by stopping Shamil Gasanov in May 2026 to keep the belt. With a 20-3 career record, nine ONE Championship wins, and 16 knockouts, Tang is a precise and versatile striker who also uses wrestling and ground-and-pound attacks to finish fights.

Baatarkhuu, a 37-year-old Mongolian star, gained worldwide attention on Netflix's Physical: Asia and then earned a bantamweight title shot after winning six of his first seven ONE Championship fights. He submitted Fabricio "Wonder Boy" Andrade in round four in December 2025, but he lost the belt in his first defense this year.

Wang Junguang Returns to ONE 174 for World Title Challenge

Di Bella walks into Shanghai as a five-time ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion. The 30-year-old superstar blends quick, technical striking from a Kyokushin karate base with some of the cleanest boxing in the sport. He is 16-1 overall in his career and finds himself on a four-bout winning streak.

His career in ONE Championship has had its share of drama. He won the vacant title in his 2022 debut over Zhang Peimian, vacated it in 2024 after falling ill on weigh-in day, and then lost to Prajanchai Pongsuphan PK. He won the interim belt against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in March 2025, unified against Prajanchai in a rematch seven months later, and most recently turned back Zhang in July. Since then, he has had his eye on his next challenger.

Wang, who holds a 31-7 record, is known for his high-volume, boxing-heavy style. The 31-year-old enjoyed a strong start to his ONE Championship career. He lost the inaugural strawweight kickboxing title fight to Sam-A by the narrowest margin and then returned after nearly six years away in October to beat Prajanchai in a stunning upset. Now, he gets another chance at the same belt at ONE 174 in front of a Chinese crowd, and he intends to leave the Circle with it.

China Gets Its First ONE Championship Event in Seven Years

ONE Championship's return to Shanghai carries real weight for the home fans. Both headline fights feature a Chinese fighter with a chance to make history in front of a hometown crowd.

Tang is the first Chinese man to win an MMA World Title, and this will be his first fight on home soil in nearly a decade.

Wang is trying to win a belt that he came painfully close to claiming, and the arena will be loud for both of them.