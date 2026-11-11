A UFC heavyweight was left shocked over the amount Jorge Masvidal has bet on Josh Hokit at UFC 334.

As amused as Dustin Poirier and others around were, a UFC heavyweight found it equally shocking as well. The heavyweight in question? Curtis Blaydes.

"I bet the house, man. I got him 5 to 1...You want to know how much I put on it? And I got the receipt right here in my pocket. 200k, boy. I get a million back. I put a 200k on Hokit."

Jorge Masvidal stunned 'The Deep Waters' crew when he revealed how much he bet on Josh Hokit. The surging heavyweight will take on Ciryl Gane at UFC 334, later this week at Madison Square Garden. With the 28-year-old being the underdog, Masvidal shed light on his decision to 'bet the house' on him:

Curtis Blaydes Reacts to Jorge Masvidal's $200K Bet on Josh Hokit

Curtis Blaydes took to Instagram to post a clip wherein he explained that he underestimated Josh Hokit a little bit, while also going on to praise the 28-year-old's guile. And, in the comments section, Blaydes replied to some of the fans' questions. One fan asked, bringing up Jorge Masvidal's massive bet on Hokit:

"Did you see the money that Masvidal dropped on Hokit today??"

Blaydes replied:

"200k is crazy work for anyone."

Check out Curtis Blaydes and the fan's exchange below:

Jorge Masvidal Wagered a Similar Amount on Dustin Poirier

This is not the first time Jorge Masvidal has placed a six-figure wager. Back in 2023, ahead of the BMF title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, 'Gamebred' placed a staggering $100,000 on his teammate 'Diamond.'

The fight, which took place at UFC 291, saw Poirier get brutally knocked out (via a head kick) in only the second round. A massive loss for Masvidal. Looking back at it in an interview with TNT Sports, the former UFC star then said:

"I'm making wagers that I probably shouldn't. I put $100,000 on DP, on Dustin Poirier. Kids, I'm sorry. You've got to go to public school now."

Masvidal will be hoping that his seemingly risky bet on Josh Hokit does not let him down, come Saturday.