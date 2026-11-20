UFC legend Tito Ortiz has shed light on his boat accident, in addition to addressing a possible RAF clash against Chael Sonnen.

Tito Ortiz's boat accident elicited concerns from fight fans and experts a few months ago. The MMA community was rife with discussions about his having survived a freak accident, wherein a violent swerve of the boat he was aboard put him in a perilous situation.

Additionally, the former UFC light heavyweight champion expressed his interest in wrestling in the Real American Freestyle ( RAF ) wrestling organization, possibly against longtime rival Chael Sonnen.

It threw him off the boat, which was traveling at 55 mph. Ortiz reportedly hit the water and lost consciousness, even sinking several feet deep before regaining consciousness, swimming, and miraculously surviving.

Speaking to Jorge Masvidal on Death Row MMA, as seen on Full Send MMA, Ortiz was recently asked whether he'd be interested in returning to combat sports competition with a wrestling match. He responded:

"That's what I wanted to do. That's really what I want to do. But... February 28th, I got in a boating accident. I got thrown off a boat going 55 miles an hour. And I hit the water; knocked me out. I ended up getting neck surgery."

Ortiz proceeded to display the scars from his neck surgery. He added, "They went and they fused my neck four months ago. But I had a concussion for almost nine months; eight months, around there."

"The Huntington Beach Bad Boy" indicated that he hasn't been able to "get back into the room" and do things the way he wants to do as of yet. He continued, "I think probably another six months."

Tito Ortiz open to RAF wrestling, eyes rival Chael Sonnen

Tito Ortiz took aim at Chael Sonnen, implying that he'd like to compete against his fellow retired MMA fighter. He believes he'd beat Sonnen in the RAF. Ortiz said, "I wanna do RAF. Me and Chael Sonnen need a wrestling match. That'd be awesome. He said he would."

Ortiz suggested that Sonnen told the RAF organization's owners that he would face the former in a wrestling match in the RAF.

He said, "But before the accident, it would've happened. So I don't know. I would like to slam Chael around. That'd be awesome... I would love to compete in the RAF. That'd be fun."

The 51-year-old pointed out that competing in the RAF would entail going back to his base -- his martial arts foundation, namely wrestling. Masvidal chimed in by jibing at Sonnen, alluding to the fact that he, too, has long been feuding with him as Ortiz has.

Ortiz did beat Sonnen via submission in a light heavyweight MMA matchup in the Bellator MMA organization back in 2017. Ortiz's mixed martial arts career's latest fight came in 2019.

Furthermore, his latest combat sports contest overall was a boxing match against fellow MMA great Anderson Silva in 2021. The consensus is that Ortiz could possibly wrestle in the RAF in 2027. Meanwhile, Chael Sonnen is generally a part of the broadcast team at RAF events, serving as an interviewer and commentator.

Watch Tito Ortiz address his accident, a possible Chael Sonnen wrestling match in RAF, and more below (*comments at the 42:08-minute mark of the video):