Merab Dvalishvili has one condition before partying in Thailand with Saba.

A fan invited Merab Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili to Thailand, and the former UFC champion had a hilarious response.

"Merab, I would like to invite you and Saba to Thailand to train, and we can party all day."

Earlier today, during an interview, a fan invited Merab and Saba to Thailand to train and party. However, the 35-year-old had one hilarious concern. The fan asked:

Dvalishvili is currently in Qatar to help his close friend Aljamain Sterling, who will be taking on Kevin Vallejos this weekend. After that, "The Machine" is going back to Georgia, where he will very soon be opening his new gym, where his sidekick Saba will start training in MMA.

Merab replied:

"Thank you, bro, but I'm scared of ladyboys in Thailand. Are you gonna protect me?"

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

This isn't the first time Merab has brought up Thailand and its nightlife. Ahead of his trilogy bout with Petr Yan, "The Machine" joked that "No Mercy" prefers training in Thailand because he enjoys living there with the ladyboys.

Merab Dvalishvili Confident "Hero" Saba Lazishvili Will Be Successful

Last week, when Usman Nurmagomedov, Umar, and others jumped Merab Dvalishivili Saba became the perfect shield, guarding "The Machine" while teaching Russians a lesson.

Despite suffering a severe concussion after being held down and kicked in the head during the brawl, the 21-year-old still managed to defeat Urijah Faber in his RAF debut on just one day's notice.

Saba has already received contracts from the UFC and PFL following his heroics at the Yas Hilton Hotel and at RAF Abu Dhabi. However, before an MMA debut, the 21-year-old needs to start hardcore MMA training and work on mastering the basics.

Merab Dvalishvili told The Mac Life earlier today that he’s sure Saba Lazishvili will be successful in MMA and is going to begin training in his gym once they reach Georgia.

"He's a superstar now and he's a hero for my country... When we go back to Georgia, he's going to start training in MMA. I'm opening a gym in Georgia right now. I'm sure he will be successful in MMA."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below: