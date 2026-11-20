Merab Dvalishvili believes Usman Nurmagomedov and his team were not so tough on him when he started fighting back in Abu Dhabi.

A day ago, "The Machine" and Saba Lazishvili attended Power Slap 27 in Doha, Qatar, where they sat down with Nina Drama for a candid chat. When the topic shifted to the brawl, Dvalishvili said he believes the group only looked tough because they had the numbers and came from behind.

The Abu Dhabi criminal court later sentenced Usman and five of his teammates to six months in prison and fined them Dh3000000 each. However, the group was released earlier this week after the sentences were reduced following reconciliation and an appeal from the victim.

On Nov. 11, Usman approached the former bantamweight champion from behind and slapped him in the lobby of Yas Hilton Hotel while he was being interviewed for RAF ahead of his match in Abu Dhabi. After Usman slapped him, five members of his team joined in and attacked Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili.

The scuffle started with Usman's slap. Dvalishvili did not think much of that slap, as he barely felt it and rated it 1 out of 10. Instead of standing and trading with "The Machine," Usman tried to wrestle him.

Thereafter, Dvalishvili started swinging at everyone only when he realized that he was outnumbered. So instead of focusing on one, he swung and hit whoever came in front. With the group now out of prison, the 35-year-old revealed that Tagir Ulanbelov was one of the men involved and claimed that the UFC flyweight appeared scared when he chased him. Dvalishvili said:

"To be honest, I don’t feel anything. He don’t even hit me, he tried wrestling with me, he shoot at me bro... Now they’re out I can say the names, (Tagir) Ulanbekov, when I chase him, he was so scared."

Saba Lazishvili Says Usman Nurmagomedov’s Team Hit Like “B*tches”

According to Merab Dvalishvili, the worst parts of the brawl were not even shown in the viral video. After the footage ended and Lazishvili was down, the group only then began kicking him. The 21-year-old, who went viral for defending his friend and fighting off several men, claimed that Usman Nurmagomedov and his team only acted tough once he was down. He said:

"When I was down, they were tough guys, but still they hit like b*tches, so it didn’t hurt."

During the same conversation "The Machine" also revealed how he got those cuts on his face. During the fray, at one point Dvalishvili landed a punch on Usman's face but also got hit at the same time, which is why he was bleeding.

Both Dvalishvili and Lazishvili refused to press charges after the attack. Despite that, the two were fined Dh50000 each by the court.