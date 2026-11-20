Merab "The Machine" Dvalishvili says he is open to a Petr Yan quadrilogy down the line.

On Wednesday, Merab Dvalishvili sat down with Nina Drama at Power Slap 27 in Qatar. During their conversation, Dvalishvili said that he will most likely face Song Yadong next, as Sean O’Malley will challenge Petr Yan for the title.

However, last year in December, Yan dethroned Dvalishvili by unanimous decision at UFC 323 to reclaim the strap. The two then ran it back again at UFC 333 last month, where "No Mercy" once again got his hands raised, retained the title, and led by 2-1 in the series.

The two bantamweights first crossed paths in 2023, when "The Machine" outworked Yan for 25 straight minutes and got his hands raised via unanimous decision. That win set him on the path to gold, and in September 2024, he beat Sean O'Malley by unanimous decision at UFC 306 to capture the bantamweight title. Thereafter, Dvalishvili defended his belt three times by beating Umar Nurmagomedov, O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen.

If the promotion makes these fights official and "The Machine" beats Yadong while "No Mercy" defeats O'Malley, the Georgian stated that a fourth fight could potentially be on the cards. According to Dvalishvili, it will come down to what fans and the promotion wants. However, a fourth fight will give the former champion a chance to level the series at 2-2. He said:

"Maybe. Maybe. Let’s see how people will react and what people want. I think people will be excited us again... And I can win and it will be 2 and 2... we will be equal again."

A potential Dvalishvili vs. Yan would not be the first four-fight saga in UFC history. Between 2020 and 2023, former flyweight champions Deiverson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno faced off four times, with Moreno emerging victorious in their final bout at UFC 283.

That said, Dvalishvili is in no rush and does not want to force it. He believes that it all depends on how the division shapes up. If new contenders start making noise, he is willing to wait for his turn. He said:

"It depends on the division. Let’s see who’s winning, who’s losing. If we have new fighters coming up, then of course I’m going to chill out. But if no one was hot at that time, I will be hot."