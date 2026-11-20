NEW Michael Bisping Critiques Islam Makhachev for Passing on Carlos Prates Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Michael Bisping (left) criticizes Islam Makhachev (center) for pulling out of his fight with Carlos Prates (left) at UFC 336 Imago Images

Michael Bisping was slightly disappointed to hear that the champ, Islam Makhachev, pulled out of his fight with Carlos Prates at UFC 336.

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping is not very happy welterweight champion Islam Makhachev stepping away from a January title defense against Carlos Prates. While "The Count" still views Makhachev as the sport's top dog, he believes champions owe it to the division to take on whoever is standing across from them. Makhachev (29-1) was originally expected to defend his 170-pound strap against Prates at UFC 336 on Jan. 30 in Toronto after grinding out a unanimous decision win over Ian Machado Garry in August. Instead, the Russian star decided he wouldn't be ready to compete by early 2027, prompting the promotion to book Prates against undefeated knockout artist Michael Morales for an interim title. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping admitted the champion's decision left a sour taste in his mouth.

"I was a little disappointed; he should’ve taken the fight with Carlos Prates. That’s what you gotta do as a champion in my opinion," Bisping said. "All respect to Islam—incredible career, the pound-for-pound number 1 greatest fighter on the planet; I am NOT insulting him." Fans Echo Bisping's Frustration Over Makhachev's Pullout It's not just Bisping; even the fans believed that Makhachev was essentially "ducking" Prates by pulling out of their UFC 336 fight and claiming that there was no real No. 1 contender. Makhachev publicly stated he wanted Prates and Morales to square off first to determine the rightful challenger, a move that rubbed plenty of observers the wrong way considering Prates (24-7) is already sitting at the top of the rankings. Prates certainly earned his spot the hard way. The Brazilian striker owns 19 career knockouts and has collected a post-fight bonus in all seven of his UFC victories, including back-to-back finishes over former champions Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena. While Prates jokingly suggested Makhachev was just "too lazy" to jump straight into another training camp, he still praised him as the greatest of all time and gladly accepted the dangerous Morales matchup. Now, the winner in Toronto will force Makhachev's hand later in 2027.