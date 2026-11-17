Merab Dvalishvili has responded to Islam Makhachev after the UFC welterweight champion blamed him for the altercation in Abu Dhabi.

The Dagestani fighter was referring to the incident at RAF Georgia, where Dvalishvili slapped Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov, a close friend of the Nurmagomedov camp.

“To those who are now condemning Usman and the guys and insulting them: why were you silent when Merab hit a Dagestani wrestler for no reason and insulted his honor? The man approached him to talk with no ill intent. What happened today was started by Merab in his own homeland when he took it upon himself to hit a guest and insult his mother.”

Last Wednesday, Usman Nurmagomedov and his team jumped "The Machine" and his friend Saba Lazishvili in the Yas Hilton hotel lobby. While most of the MMA community blasted Usman and his team, Islam Makhachev came to their defense. A few hours after the fray, he posted a statement on Instagram that read:

Now, the Georgian bantamweight has shared his side of the story.

Merab Dvalishvili Tells Islam Makhachev He Was “Right” in Georgia

Earlier today, during a sit-down with Helwani on "The Ariel Helwani Show," "The Machine" dismissed Makhachev's claims and said that Gadzhimagomedov provoked him. He said:

“Islam, if you want to talk, you can come see me. I was right in this situation , I got provoked.”

Dvalishvili then added that he and Gadzhimagomedov had already shaken hands after the altercation, so there was no need for anyone else to drag the matter. He said:

“Things happen, we are humans. We finished this, it was unnecessary to continue this.”

“We can talk, we are not animals to fight in the street. We are professional fighters. We should handle either in the cage, or like real Caucasian people,” Dvalishvili said.

Check out Merab Dvalishvili’s comments below:

Merab Dvalishvili Says Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov Lost His Respect

The Georgian did not hold back when it came to calling out the Nurmagomedov brothers. He called the way Usman and Umar handled the situation “very f*cked up” and said that is why they lost his respect and are "p*ssies".

He was mostly disappointed in Umar Nurmagomedov because, before UFC 333, Dvalishvili had made peace with him. He told Helwani:

“I’m very disappointed in Umar because I forgave him before, but now he f***ed up very bad.”

Despite everything, Merab Dvalishvili said he has no issues with Dagestani or Muslim people in general.