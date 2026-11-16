NEW Ilia Topuria Was Ready to Fly to Abu Dhabi After Learning About Merab Dvalishvili Attack Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Ilia Topuria wanted to fly to Abu Dhabi immediately after Usman Nurmagomedov and team attacked Merab Dvalishvili. [Images courtesy: @merab.dvalishvili on Instagram]

Merab Dvalishvili has revealed that his friend and training partner, former two-division UFC champion Ilia Topuria, was ready to fly to Abu Dhabi and teach the Nurmagomedovs a lesson after they attacked him last week.

From This Article 1 . Merab Dvalishvili Reveals Ilia Topuria Wanted To Come To Abu Dhabi ASAP

This past Wednesday, while Dvalishvili was filming a video in a hotel lobby, Usman Nurmagomedov and several others jumped him from behind. The undefeated PFL lightweight champion slapped Dvalishvili. After that, the rest of the Russians attacked the Georgian fighter and his friend Saba Lazishvili. Moments after the melee, Dvalishvili, Lazishvili, and all members of Team Nurmagomedov were detained. Several hours later, Merab Dvalishivili and Saba Lazishvili were fined AED 50,000 each and released. Meanwhile, Usman and seven others were sentenced to six months in prison, fined AED 300,000 each, and ordered to be deported after serving their sentences. However, Dvalishvili decided not to press charges. Instead, the 35-year-old used the RAF platform following his latest win to call for the release of those who attacked him.

News has now emerged that some of the fighters involved in the altercation have already been released. Merab Dvalishvili Reveals Ilia Topuria Wanted To Come To Abu Dhabi ASAP Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, "The Machine" confirmed that Ilia Topuria was ready to fly to Abu Dhabi after hearing about the violent altercation, to back him up while he was in jail. "When I was in jail, Ilia called my family, and he was trying to book the flight and come here to Abu Dhabi. So when I came out, he called me, and we talked. Ilia is Ilia. He's a great guy. He is my friend, and he has my back." Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below: Topuria was among the first to report the incident and share the footage online. He also blasted Usman and the others for their 'cowardly behavior.' He had posted on X: "These are the same people who dare to preach about humility and respect? What a disgrace. A bunch of absolute cowards. I always thought you were a bunch of mediocre individuals. Now you’ve removed every last doubt. Honor, respect, and humility aren’t words you preach. They’re values you live by. And you’ve shown none of them." Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below: