NEW Merab Dvalishvili Pins Marlon Moraes Days After Abu Dhabi Arrest Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Merab Dvalishvili IMAGO/ Zuma Press Wire

The former UFC bantamweight champion stepped onto the mats at Etihad Arena with bruises still on his face. “The Machine” took on Marlon Moraes in a crossover freestyle match. Early in P1, Moraes caught Dvalishvili’s takedown attempt and scored two points to go up 2-0.

From This Article 1 . Merab Dvalishvili Asks Abu Dhabi to Release Usman Nurmagomedov

However, Dvalishvili did not stay behind for long. When Moraes shot for another takedown, the Georgian countered with a judo-style throw and put him on his back, scoring four points. He then held both of Moraes’ shoulders to the mat and won by fall 90 seconds into the first period. The 35-year-old previously lost to Henry Cejudo in their rematch in August. This was Dvalishvili's second win over Moraes, after he stopped the Brazilian by second-round TKO at UFC 266 in September 2021. Earlier this week, Usman Nurmagomedov and his team jumped Merab Dvalishvili in the lobby of the Yas Hilton hotel in Abu Dhabi. His friend Saba Lazishvili stepped in to defend him during the scuffle. Thereafter, the Abu Dhabi Police arrested those involved, including Dvalishvili and Lazishvili. However, on Friday the two were released after paying a fine of Dh 50,000.

Merab Dvalishvili Asks Abu Dhabi to Release Usman Nurmagomedov Usman and his team faced a harsher punishment. According to The National, the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court gave Usman and several members of his team six months' prison time and a fine of Dh300,000 each, and reportedly they will also be deported after serving their sentences. Dvalishvili does not want to see the Dagistanis behind bars. After his hand was raised, the 35-year-old told Chael Sonnen that he wants the authorities to let them go. He said: “Abu Dhabi government, please release those guys. Let them out, please. We are just fighters; this happens.” Check out Merab Dvalishvili’s comments below: Merab Dvalishvili Calls Saba Lazishvili His Brother Forever "The Machine" credited his friend for having his back in the hotel lobby. He said: “He’s my brother forever. For life. Doesn’t matter if he win or lose, he’s winner for me.” Lazishvili hit the mats a few minutes after Dvalishvili. Umar Nurmagomedov was originally scheduled to face Urijah Faber but was detained following Wednesday’s fray. Lazishvili replaced him and made his RAF debut on short notice. “The California Kid” led after two periods, but Lazishvili took over in the third period with a takedown and a series of gut wrench turns. He won the match 12-7.