Arman Tsarukyan believes the UFC will sign PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov despite his recent antics.

After the incident , several members of the UFC community, including Nina-Marie Daniele , called on the promotion to ban Usman, Umar, and others involved in the attack on "The Machine."

Usman Nurmagomedov and six others attacked former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and his friend Saba in Abu Dhabi this past Wednesday. Following the altercation, Usman and his 5 allies, along with two others involved in filming the melee, have been sentenced to six months in prison, fined AED 300,000, and ordered to be deported after serving their sentences.

Arman Tsarukyan Predicts UFC Will Sign Usman Nurmagomedov

In a recent interview with Yaroslav Stepanov, "Batman" said that Usman's return after serving his prison sentence could generate even more hype. Tsarukyan also added that Usman is the only one from Team Nurmagomedov who can shine in the UFC once two-division champion and P4P king Islam Makhachev retires. Here's what he said:

"That’s for the judges to decide, whether it’s justified or not. But overall, of course, it’s not good that the guys got six months. I wish they’d just got a fine. But I think that in six months he’ll rest well, recover and get back in the ring. On the contrary, there’ll be hype. There’ll be more hype. No, they need new stars, especially from Khabib’s team. Islam is leaving, and there’s no one left who can be in the title picture. I think they’ll sign him. I think this situation is over now. I don’t think it’ll happen again. It’s 1–1 now, as they say."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

Usman's exclusive negotiating period with the PFL isn't over yet. Thus, the UFC has to wait before making potential offers to the 29-year-old. At the UFC 334 pre-fight presser, Dana White confirmed that:

“He’s still under contract. We’re not talking to him right now anyway."

Usman's manager also confirmed the same via an X post.

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's comments below: