Sean O'Malley on Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov Being Fined and Jailed in Abu Dhabi

Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov were arrested and fined by Abu Dhabi police for “disturbing public security” and “causing panic and endangering lives” after the Merab Dvalishvili brawl.

Following the incident, the Abu Dhabi police arrested eight people for attacking Merab and Saba and two people for filming the altercation. Police also detained Merab and his friend.

The root cause of this incident was the bad blood between the Nurmagomedov camp and the Georgian fighter.

On Wednesday, Usman Nurmagomedov took some of his friends and went to Yas Hotel in Abu Dhabi, where he blindsided Merab Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili.

Then on Friday, Usman and five teammates were sentenced to six months in prison and fined each 300,000 AED. They will be deported after serving their sentences.

The court convicted them of “disturbing public security” and “causing panic and endangering lives.” Two other people who were involved in the ambush were served with six-month sentences and fines for recording and sharing footage online.

Merab and his friend Saba Lazishvili didn’t escape the incident unscathed. Despite being the victims of the attack, they were each fined 50,000 AED “for disturbing public security and assaulting others.” Thankfully, neither of the two received a prison sentence, and both were released on Friday, November 13, after about two days in detention.

Sean O’Malley Says Six Months in Prison a Lot for Usman Nurmagomedov, Friends

On the latest episode of his YouTube channel, Sean O’Malley shared his reaction to the news of Usman, Umar, and their associates getting fined and jailed for six months. He said six months of jail time might be "a lot" for them.

“I don't know how I feel about six months in prison. I'm like, that's kind of… that's a lot, but it's also like you can't f*cking slap people in the face, kick them, throw a right hand, jump somebody, can't do that. Six months in prison seems like a lot.”

Malley also expressed astonishment over the fact that Merab and Saba were fined only for defending themselves from the attack.

“Don't understand how they got in trouble for defending themselves. I mean, you could clearly see in the videos they're defending themselves. I don't really understand why they got fined.”

This incident has put a lot of eyes, if not already, on the former PFL lightweight champion, who is reportedly UFC-bound. According to Sean O’Malley, this whole incident could lead to a potential match between Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov in the near future.

“This kind of sets up a potential fight between Ilia and Usman.”

For now, Usman is expected to serve jail time. This puts a damper on Dana White's reported plan to sign the hottest free agent in the MMA market right now.