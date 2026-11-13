Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov revealed that Usman Nurmagomedov’s hotel lobby attack on Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi was retaliation for a July slap and insult in Georgia.

While it remains to be seen how the legal fallout will affect Usman's career moving forward, the real reason Usman slapped Merab Dvalishvili has finally been revealed. It seems Islam Makhachev was right about the core issue that ignited the brawl inside the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.

An Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has reportedly sentenced Usman Nurmagomedov and five members of his crew to six months in prison, along with hefty fines and deportation orders. Two bystanders who filmed and published footage of the scuffle were also handed the same punishment for violating UAE privacy laws.

After a chaotic week in Abu Dhabi leading up to the RAF wrestling event, the fallout from the viral hotel lobby brawl has finally come down.

Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov Says Usman Nurmagomedov Avenged Insult to His Mother

Following the altercation, while several fighters in the MMA community criticized Usman Nurmagomedov and his crew for going after "The Machine," Makhachev took the opposite stance. In a social media statement, the UFC welterweight champion accused Merab Dvalishvili of playing the victim and claimed the former bantamweight champ started the bad blood.

"What happened today was started by Merab in his own homeland when he took it upon himself to hit a guest and insult his mother," Makhachev wrote.

The welterweight champion was referring to a controversial moment at an RAF event in Georgia in July, when Dvalishvili allegedly slapped Umar Nurmagomedov's teammate, Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov. Gadzhimagomedov broke his silence on why Usman went after the Georgian, backing up everything Makhachev had said.

In a statement first reported by Russian outlet Sports.ru and translated on X by @FREAKMMA1, he noted, “At the press conference, I approached Merab to talk to him and started by saying, ‘Brother...’ But he hit me and insulted my mother in Georgian. Later, someone translated what he had said to me. He never apologized for those words, and that's something I will never forgive anyone for!”

Gadzhimagomedov decided to speak up after seeing most fans online turn against Usman and side with the Georgian. He admitted he had no video proof of the incident in Georgia, explaining why he stayed quiet at the time.

“Knowing how popular he is in Georgia, I didn't escalate the situation or record any videos," he added. "I also avoided interviews to prevent an ethnic conflict. But today, Dvalishvili’s side has crossed every line and is trying to portray him as a hero. That's why I feel it's necessary to speak out.”

He also admitted he had been waiting for the right moment to get revenge himself, praising Usman and the crew for stepping in first like true brothers.

“If you're so determined to defend him, don't forget to explain to him what the words ‘GUEST’ and ‘MOTHER’ mean in the Caucasus, and what happens to those who insult someone else's honor," Gadzhimagomedov said. "Our ancestors used to cut off heads for such things. He only received a few slaps to the back of his head.”

Merab's supporters said Gadzhimagomedov started the verbal exchange in July, but they settled things afterward. However, they never resolved it, and the feud erupted again in Abu Dhabi this week.

Now, the two sides face very different realities heading into the weekend. Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili were fined 50,000 AED each and released without jail time, clearing "The Machine" to compete on Saturday's RAF wrestling card against Marlon Moraes at Etihad Arena.

Usman, meanwhile, is dealing with major setbacks. He has been officially barred from attending Saturday's RAF event. Dana White slammed the group as "a bunch of idiots" after the brawl and downplayed immediate signing talks, noting, “We're not talking to him right now anyway.”

Usman's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, already apologized for the brawl. Still, we do not know if White will sign Usman once his PFL deal ends. If he lands in the UFC, a lightweight clash with Ilia Topuria would easily draw major interest as a Georgia vs. Dagestan showdown.





