Manager Ali Abdelaziz apologized for Usman Nurmagomedov’s Abu Dhabi hotel brawl with Merab Dvalishvili, admitting the fallout will affect Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Police also arrested Nurmagomedov, the undefeated PFL Lightweight Champion, along with six other people for fighting and two more for filming the melee. Since police have not said when they will release the fighters, Dvalishvili's grappling rematch against Moraes from their UFC 266 bout is now in serious doubt.

Just days before Merab Dvalishvili is scheduled to wrestle Marlon Moraes at Real American Freestyle (RAF) Abu Dhabi, the former UFC Bantamweight Champion was detained after Usman Nurmagomedov and his group attacked "The Machine" inside the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.

Ali Abdelaziz Apologizes After Usman Nurmagomedov-Merab Dvalishvili Brawl

Abdelaziz spoke to MMA Junkie on Thursday and apologized on behalf of his team to the city of Abu Dhabi. In his statement, he took responsibility for the brawl and named the family member who will feel the damage most. He also made clear that he does not put the blame on one side only.

"I'm truly sorry," Abdelaziz said. "What happened was something unacceptable… And this is something that should never happen again. I think both parties were wrong, and I think two wrongs don't make a right… I understand a lot of these athletes, they're emotional, but it's no excuse."

That tension goes back to RAF Georgia in July, where Dvalishvili slapped Umar Nurmagomedov's teammate Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov. Recently, Islam Makhachev also accused the Georgian fighter of insulting Gadzhimagomedov's mother during that altercation. Abdelaziz referred to that background, rather than any personal feud, to explain Usman's actions in the hotel lobby.

"I don't think Merab and Usman have beef… It was something with his brother (Umar) and he tried to defend his brother," Abdelaziz said. "There's no excuses, you understand? But we also have to defend our family."

Abdelaziz Says Brawl Will Affect Khabib as Usman Nurmagomedov’s Future Stays Unclear

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov is Usman's cousin and coach, having trained him throughout his 22-0 run. Referring to that connection, Abdelaziz added, "Of course this is going to affect everyone. Affect Khabib (Nurmagomedov), affect everybody. But I'm not worried about his fighting career right now. I'm worried about his well-being and how he's going to recover from this."

However, the brawl has already put a dent in Nurmagomedov's otherwise perfect MMA career. Prominent UFC stars criticized Nurmagomedov's camp, with Ilia Topuria calling Usman and his group "a bunch of absolute cowards." Sean Strickland also demanded a "lifetime ban for everyone involved" in the Dvalishvili attack.

The timing could not be worse for the former PFL champion. The 28-year-old was widely favored to sign with the UFC after rejecting a reported $2 million PFL deal. But the fallout has stalled that hype.

When asked about the incident at Thursday's UFC 334 pre-fight press conference, CEO Dana White brushed off free-agency talk, noting that Usman is still under contract and that the UFC is "not talking to him right now anyway."

