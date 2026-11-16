Bruce Buffer reveals Daniel Cormier stopped him from slapping Josh Hokit at UFC 334 after the heavyweight flipped him off during introductions.

Hokit literally flipped off Buffer during his Octagon introduction, which drew a harsh reaction from UFC CEO Dana White later that night. Now, the veteran announcer has broken his silence on how close he came to reacting and who talked him out of it.

"The Incredible Hok" did not forget to carry his loud, unapologetic personality into the main event. But this time, longtime ring announcer Bruce Buffer got a firsthand taste of it.

Ciryl Gane , 36, retained his UFC heavyweight title at UFC 334 on Nov. 14, beating No. 5-ranked Josh Hokit by unanimous decision after five rounds of brutal war at Madison Square Garden.

Bruce Buffer Reveals Plan to Slap Josh Hokit's Hand Away at UFC 334

Buffer, who has served as the UFC's ring announcer for 30 years, revealed during a Q&A with Jon Anik that he wanted to slap Hokit's hand away during the moment, but former two-division champion Daniel Cormier told him to hold back.

"There's kids watching… He got his panties in a bunch over a little comment I made," he said. "I said, 'I guarantee when I announce him, he's going to stick his finger in my face, and I'm gonna slap it away.' DC said don't do that."

Hokit's unapologetic way of speaking is nothing new in the UFC. Many have even claimed he is following Conor McGregor's path to sell his fights. Unlike fans who enjoy the show, however, Buffer was never a fan of Hokit's bold persona.

During a live stream with N3on, Buffer took issue with Hokit's mic work and criticized his crude remarks about former First Lady Michelle Obama following his win over Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250.

"He can fight, but I don't like what he talks about," Buffer said. "I think he's disrespectful."

Hokit fired back on social media, claiming that he has no criminal record yet gets labeled as lacking class. That public exchange set the stage for the middle finger Hokit pointed at Buffer in front of the New York crowd.

Dana White Calls Josh Hokit's Gesture at UFC 334 'Pretty Crazy'

White admitted the moment surprised the veteran announcer, noting that no fighter had ever flipped Buffer off before, but added that pushing boundaries is nothing new for Hokit.

"That was pretty crazy… Nobody's ever flipped Buffer off before. Did it cross the line? Everything the guy does crosses the line," he said.

The UFC boss is not wrong, though. Hokit's outspoken personality helped him get a title opportunity in just his fifth UFC appearance because he knew how to sell a fight. Even though Gane snapped his 10-fight win streak, taking home a $100,000 Fight of the Night bonus proved Hokit also has the skills to match his big mouth.

It remains to be seen who matchmakers book him against next. White has already suggested that if Alex Pereira wins at UFC 335 next month, a clash between the American and the Brazilian would be a fun fight to watch