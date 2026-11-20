Merab Dvalishvili Leaves Door Open for Usman Nurmagomedov Clash Inside or Outside the UFC
Merab Dvalishvili is not completely shutting down the idea of a fight against Usman Nurmagomedov following their Abu Dhabi hotel brawl.
The simmering feud between former UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili and the Nurmagomedov camp just boiled over from cage-side tension to an all-out hotel lobby brawl in Abu Dhabi, and Dvalishvili is not ready to let it go.
Last week, ahead of a Real American Freestyle wrestling event in the United Arab Emirates, undefeated PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov walked up behind Dvalishvili during an interview and slapped him, sparking a chaotic melee that left the Georgian bloodied and led to 10 arrests. While an Abu Dhabi court initially handed out six-month prison sentences to eight individuals, including Usman and his brother Umar Nurmagomedov, the group was released early on Nov. 17 after Dvalishvili opted against pressing charges and a reconciliation deal was reached.
Still, forgiveness isn't on the table. Speaking with reporters, Dvalishvili made it crystal clear that he isn't ruling out settling the score with Usman, whether inside the octagon or on the street.
"I don't know if it's going to happen in the UFC, but we may fight outside," Dvalishvili said. "God will forgive them, but I won't forgive them."
Size Gap Remains the Biggest Hurdle
Bad blood aside, actually booking this matchup under unified MMA rules is a logistical nightmare. Dvalishvili (21-6) has spent his entire UFC career tearing through the 135-pound division, holding the longest win streak in UFC bantamweight history at 13 straight victories before dropping his belt to Petr Yan last December and losing their October rematch at UFC 333. Meanwhile, Usman (22-0, 1 NC) competes two divisions higher as a 155-pound lightweight, and has even been rumored for a move to the UFC.
At 5-foot-6, Dvalishvili gives up five inches in height and a massive frame to the 5-foot-11 Dagestani star. The size and weight difference between the two fighters is quite big, and unless Dvalishvili goes up in weight or Usman comes down to bantamweight, this fight won't ever take place. For now, Dvalishvili has his sights set on bantamweight contender Song Yadong, leaving any future run-ins with Team Nurmagomedov up to fate.