Merab Dvalishvili is not completely shutting down the idea of a fight against Usman Nurmagomedov following their Abu Dhabi hotel brawl.

The simmering feud between former UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili and the Nurmagomedov camp just boiled over from cage-side tension to an all-out hotel lobby brawl in Abu Dhabi, and Dvalishvili is not ready to let it go.

Last week, ahead of a Real American Freestyle wrestling event in the United Arab Emirates, undefeated PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov walked up behind Dvalishvili during an interview and slapped him, sparking a chaotic melee that left the Georgian bloodied and led to 10 arrests. While an Abu Dhabi court initially handed out six-month prison sentences to eight individuals, including Usman and his brother Umar Nurmagomedov, the group was released early on Nov. 17 after Dvalishvili opted against pressing charges and a reconciliation deal was reached.

Still, forgiveness isn't on the table. Speaking with reporters, Dvalishvili made it crystal clear that he isn't ruling out settling the score with Usman, whether inside the octagon or on the street.