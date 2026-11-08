Former top-five UFC bantamweight Jimmie Rivera breaks down his razor-close 2019 defeat against Petr Yan and expresses his strong desire to run it back in another promotion.

Although a UFC return is not on the cards, "El Terror" is ready to welcome another shot at the Russian under a different banner.

The former UFC bantamweight top-five contender recently spoke on MMA Island, reflecting on his decorated career in combat sports. During the interview, he candidly talked about his close 2019 bout with Petr Yan , the former and current UFC bantamweight champ at UFC 238.

If there's one thing that Jimmie Rivera can't quite shake off, its one specific fight.

Speaking on the MMA Island YouTube channel, Rivera made his ultimate wish list clear.

"It's not something that will ever happen in the UFC. Maybe another promotion. That would be awesome."

Dissecting the Fine Margins of UFC 238

Rivera's loss to Yan at UFC 238 remains one of the most frustrating chapters of his career.

All through their three-round war in Chicago, Rivera out-landed Yan, controlling the pace, dictating total strikes, and landing precise combinations. However, Yan's lethal power was a total game-changer, as he managed to score massive takedowns in the closing seconds of both the first and second rounds, securing them on the judges' scorecards.

As Rivera reflected on those crucial moments, he admitted the fight was a painful learning experience.

"I was up the first round, up the second round. I kinda tried to coast and that's where I learned the hard way to fight til the end. I was literally winning the first four minutes and 30 seconds or four minutes and 40 seconds in each round and he caught me with a shot I didn't see and I got back up and they gave him the whole round."

The Search for Closure Outside the Octagon

Although the official decision later favored Yan, Rivera described the bout as a bittersweet, defining moment. He successfully proved that he could out-strike one of the most dangerous strikers in the division for lengthy stretches. He also left the cage with the incredible feeling that he was just inches away from a massive victory.

"It was a bittersweet , I came so close to beating him..."

Though he is currently competing outside the UFC, Rivera is desperately eager for redemption. Whether this will be in another global MMA promotion or bare-knuckle fighting, we can't be sure. However, Rivera is more than ready to test his skills against Yan once more, settling the score once and for all.