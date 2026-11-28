UFC stars Mike Perry (left) and Kevin Holland (right) are both beheld as fan-favorite striking savants.

Kevin Holland recently piqued fan interest with a GTA 6-inspired callout of Mike Perry, following "Platinum's" UFC comeback.

The action-adventure video game franchise known as Grand Theft Auto (GTA) recently released another edition, namely GTA 6 (aka GTA VI). The release of the much-awaited video game has been hailed by many as a significant cultural event, which was celebrated by gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

"Trailblazer" received considerable attention for the video. Addressing its aftermath, he's now suggested that it didn't translate into a fight with Perry. Holland seemingly believes that the UFC is likely to book the Floridian in a fight against someone else.

Kevin Holland recently put forth an AI-crafted video of himself running into fellow UFC star Mike Perry, thereby issuing a callout to the latter.

UFC fighter Kevin Holland recently shared a GTA 6-style AI-made video of a scenario wherein he bumps into fellow welterweight Mike Perry. The two face off, implying that they could fight.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Holland subsequently indicated that the video piqued fan interest. A number of netizens seemed elated about the potential Holland vs. Perry matchup.

Holland, however, has signaled that the UFC has different plans for "Platinum." He stated, "Plenty of traction on my post. I mean, over a million interactions on it. But, no -- didn't get the apple moving far enough. I don't think. I think they have some other plans for (Mike) Perry."

Holland continued, "I'd like the (Mike) Perry fight. You know? It'd be magical for me and my career. But if they have other plans for the guys, then I'll just be there watching and tuning in." He added, "I'm a Perry fan. I like the way the guy -- I like his antics; everything he does."

Watch Kevin Holland discuss the aftermath of his Mike Perry callout below (*comments at the 2:20-minute mark of the video):

Kevin Holland's latest Octagon appearance, Mike Perry's UFC comeback

Kevin Holland secured a unanimous decision win against Randy Brown earlier this year. "Trailblazer" went on to face Serbia's Uros Medic, who was on a four-fight win streak, with all those wins coming via KO/TKO.

They clashed in a back-and-forth welterweight showdown at UFC 334 on November 14. Ultimately, the fight was scored a majority draw. Some fans asserted that Holland was more deserving of the win on the judges' scorecards, whereas others disagreed.

Meanwhile, Mike Perry exited the UFC back in 2021, and he extensively fought in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing under the BKFC promotional banner.

Well, he re-signed with the UFC this year. Perry has been linked to a potential welterweight clash against former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal, possibly for the UFC 337 event that'll be held in Florida in February of 2027.