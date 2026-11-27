Mike Perry (inset) has addressed the UFC matchup between Yaroslav Amosov (left) and Ian Machado Garry (right).

UFC returnee "Platinum" Mike Perry has weighed in on the high-stakes welterweight clash between Ian Machado Garry and Yaroslav Amosov.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Mike Perry dissected the highly anticipated fight between Ian Machado Garry and Yaroslav Amosov.

Mike Perry, who recently departed the BKFC to refocus on his MMA career in the UFC, has put forth his take regarding Garry's upcoming fight against Yaroslav Amosov.

Ian Machado Garry is all set to make his much-awaited return to the Octagon after having challenged for the UFC welterweight championship back in August.

Perry referenced Amosov's MMA record and hinted at his impressive submission prowess, implying that it could help him against Garry. He suggested, however, that Garry trains with BJJ savant and BMF champion Charles Oliveira, so his Jiu-Jitsu, too, is nothing to scoff at.

"Platinum" opined that Garry is tough and has won some fights against skilled grapplers. Perry seemed to suggest that the Garry vs. Amosov matchup is an evenly matched fight, which is interesting and could go either way.

Perry stated, "I'm picking Ian because I think he's got a lot riding on this. That doesn't necessarily mean you're in the best place to get it done, I guess. But it could. It could mean something."

He harked back to Garry's razor-thin unanimous decision defeat at the hands of reigning UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, in what's both the Irishman's and Makhachev's latest fight, respectively. Perry explained:

"He just fought Islam. So they had a good grappling-against-the-fence type of fight. So his (Ian Machado Garry's) body is just ready to get it again, and in a stronger sense. He's going to get to compete. Yeah. I got Ian Garry on this one. He's going to get it done."

He pointed out that Garry could get a knockout win, but it might be tough because he may refrain from throwing head kicks against Amosov.

Watch Mike Perry's assessment of the imminent Ian Machado Garry vs. Yaroslav Amosov matchup below (*comments at the 9:48-minute mark of the video):

Mike Perry's UFC return, Ian Machado Garry eyes return to winning ways

Mike Perry last competed in the UFC back in 2021, which was followed by his departure from the MMA promotion. "Platinum" subsequently competed in the sport of boxing, hybrid combat sports contests, and extensively fought in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing in the BKFC.

Perry recently asserted that he's back in the UFC. The consensus is that he could face fellow Florida-based MMA veteran Jorge Masvidal at the expected UFC 337 card in Orlando, Florida, in February of 2027.

Meanwhile, Ian Machado Garry came up short in his fight against welterweight kingpin Islam Makhachev, but he's been adamant about earning another title shot.

Garry is scheduled to take on Yaroslav Amosov in a pivotal welterweight matchup. The Garry vs. Amosov clash will co-headline UFC Saudi Arabia on December 5.