Could the upcoming Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight be in danger following Fury's recent comments on his mental health?

The fight was in a little jeopardy, however, with Tyson Fury recently revealing a schizophrenia diagnosis and a lifetime of mental health struggles. Fury made fans aware of this in an upcoming Netflix documentary.

Is the fight happening too late? Quite possibly, however, fans still sold out the event in minutes.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is the biggest fight remaining in boxing this year and possibly in the history of British boxing as a whole. Years in the making, finally, two of the best heavyweights produced by Britain will meet in the ring and throw down to determine who truly is the best.

Fury's mental health struggles are well documented, which ultimately led to his retirement from boxing after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. After defeating Dr. Steelhammer, it would be nearly three years before The Gypsy King stepped back in the ring.

Robert Smith Confirms Tyson Fury Has Been Cleared to Fight AJ

The British Boxing Board of Control's General Secretary, Robert Smith, noted this morning that “Fury was cleared last night. All up to date medicals cleared. Promoter told this morning."

The BBBC are understood to have conducted a medical assessment on Tyson Fury in light of his recent comments ahead of his mega-fight with Joshua next month.

Fury's wife, Paris Fury, clarified comments that were released in the documentary, stating, "Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn’t have this condition and has never received a diagnosis."

Fury vs AJ

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will finally meet in their much-anticipated heavyweight bout, live on Netflix on December 11th. Taking place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, the all-British fight will be one of the biggest events of the year.

The two men's careers have been closely linked throughout, and each has gone down different paths; however, both men were destined to fight each other.

With their careers both coming to an end, it's now or never for each man.