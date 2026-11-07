Ever since the explosion of Zuffa Boxing, Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn and Dana White have been on a warpath with each other.

The UFC mogul didn't hold back when asked about the proposed showdown. The 57-year-old first claimed that he had heard about the offer but had not received anything directly. He then turned his attention to Hearn's lack of boxing experience, questioning what kind of contest the two could realistically put on.

Hearn has shown an interest in making it happen, even suggesting a gentleman's agreement, while White remains far less convinced. In his latest tirade against the Matchroom boss, the UFC CEO took aim at Hearn's boxing credentials, calling him a “bum” before making it clear that he has a very different idea of how their long-running feud should be settled.

The two have traded jabs at every opportunity, and now Misfits Boxing is looking to turn their bitter rivalry into a fight, reportedly putting a $10 million offer on the table for the promoters to settle their differences in the ring.

“They’ve definitely not sent me an offer, but I’ve heard of it. Let me ask you a question. I’m 57 years old, right? The last time I boxed was when I was 38, when I was going to fight Tito Ortiz, right? Eddie Hearn is a bum. He has never boxed, ever, okay? He might have f**ked around in the gym or done whatever,” White said.

.He also brought up Mike Tyson's exhibition-style boxing match with Jake Paul in November 2024. Tyson was 58 at the time, and White, being the cutthroat businessman he is, used the former heavyweight champion's performance to question whether a fight between two men with little recent ring experience would be worth watching.

“Now, Mike Tyson was 58 or 59 when he fought Jake Paul. Did you see what Mike Tyson looked like? Mike Tyson is one of the greatest of all time. You saw what he looked like. So, a bum who hasn’t done anything and a guy who never is/was a (boxer)? What kind of a fight do you think that’d be, and how would that look?” he added.

White wasn't entirely shutting the door on a confrontation, though. He finished by suggesting that Hearn could meet him at a gym in London if he genuinely wanted to settle their differences.

“If Eddie Hearn wants to fight, he can pick the gym here in London. We will go down to the f**king gym, me and him, and we can f**king do it.”

Kalle Sauerland Claims Eddie Hearn Is Close to Agreeing to $10 Million Fight

The idea of putting two of combat sports’ biggest promoters in the ring gained traction after Misfits Boxing founders Kalle and Nisse Sauerland stepped in. With the two promoters trading insults throughout the year, the brothers saw an opportunity to turn their bitter rivalry into a lucrative boxing event.

Speaking to IFL TV, Kalle Sauerland revealed that he had approached both men with a proposal. The initial idea involved a $20 million winner-takes-all purse, but that was later changed to a straightforward $10 million offer. Sauerland also claimed that Hearn was close to agreeing to the proposed terms, although negotiations were not completely wrapped up.

“A lot of people asked me if it’s bulls*** and I said, ‘No, it’s not, I’ll pay $20 million for that’ so we put it in writing to Dana and Eddie, called Eddie and actually with Eddie, we’re not far off, I think he’d confirm that if you ask him on the terms,” he explained.

He added that the proposal had since changed, saying, “And I changed it too from a $20 million winner takes all to a $10 million straight offer now.”

Genuine Offer Still Stands

Sauerland even floated the possibility of staging the fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, potentially on the night after Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua's December showdown. While that suggestion was made jokingly, the Misfits co-founder maintained that the offer itself was genuine.

Hearn, for his part, has appeared more open to the prospect. The Matchroom chairman has previously said he would be willing to face White, and Sauerland believes they are close to an agreement. White, however, has responded very differently, insisting that no formal offer has reached him.

The bad blood between the two goes back to White's entry into boxing with Zuffa Boxing. His promotion has put him in direct competition with established outfits such as Matchroom, and the rivalry became even more personal after Zuffa signed Conor Benn, one of Hearn's prominent fighters.

Hearn subsequently expanded into fighter management through Matchroom Talent Agency, signing UFC names including Tom Aspinall and Ian Machado Garry.

Their disagreements over the promotion of the Fury-Joshua showdown only added to the tension. White and Hearn have since traded public challenges, but whether that animosity can finally be turned into an actual fight remains to be seen.