NEW Eddie Hall Teases MMA Return - Eyes Misfits Bout Next

KSW MMA

Former world's strongest man, Eddie Hall has been discussing his potential return to MMA after a successful debut.

From This Article 1 . Eddie Hall Teases MMA Return

The former World's Strongest Man, Eddie Hall has been discussing his potential return to the MMA world. After a career in professional strong man, Hall stepped away from that world and began to focus on combat sports. His first venture into combat sports was a boxing match against his bitter rival, 'The Mountain' Hafthor Bjornsson. The exhibition bout occured due to the mutual dislike between the two men as the Icelandic competitor attempted to discredit Hall's World's Strongest Man victory with cheating claims. The two settled it in the boxing ring and it would be the Game of Thrones star who would have his hand raised. Hall returned to the boxing ring under the Misfits banner to take on Tommy Fury. Billed 'Beatuy vs The Beast', Hall would lose a majority decision, although wouldn't be completely dominanted like many believed he would.

In between his boxing matches, Hall would venture into the world of MMA. At KSW 105 in April 2025, Hall took on fellow former World's Strongest Man, Mariusz Pudzianowski. The Polish fighter transitioned into MMA much earlier than Hall, having a total of 27 MMA bouts, with a record of 17-9 (before the Hall fight). It would be Hall's power that won him the bout in just 30 seconds and it appears that he has got the 'itch' again to pull on the small, 4oz gloves. Eddie Hall Teases MMA Return Speaking on The Stomping Ground's YouTube channel, Hall said "I did negotiate a fight with Misfits. It's meant to be fifth December. I don't think that's going to happen because I haven't heard anything so mayve it's going to get moved." He went on to confirm "That's going to be an MMA fight for Misfits". Who his opponent might be is currently in the air. Few people are going to put their hands up to step in there with the big heavyweight, however, we know Misfits know how to find someone for every occasion.