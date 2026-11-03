Darren Till has once again refused to apologize to John Fury and now believes the Tommy Fury fight is off for good.

“I got a phone call about two or three weeks ago... My manager asked me. He was just laughing when he was telling me, ‘Would you, Darren, ring John Fury and apologize, and we can maybe make the Tommy fight?’”

The 33-year-old did not name who was behind it, but according to him, his manager was laughing as he passed on the message. He recalled:

Earlier today, on The Ariel Helwani Show, “The Gorilla” revealed that a request reached his team two or three weeks ago. If he accepted that request and rang John Fury and said sorry, the fight with Tommy could be back on. The former UFC title challenger, though, had no interest in making that call.

The Liverpool native insists that he would not make that call even for a giant payday. He added:

“I wouldn’t even if they said, ‘Now we’re going to make the Tommy Fury fight happen. You’re getting 10 million, but you need to ring John Fury and apologize.’”

Instead, the Englishman offered John Fury a different kind of apology. He quipped:

“I’m sorry that you’re just a fat f***ing mess... There’s your apology.”



Check out Darren Till’s comments below:

Darren Till’s Feud With the Furys Goes Back to 2024

The bad blood goes back to late 2024, when “The Gorilla” and “TNT” were booked to headline a Misfits Boxing card at Manchester’s Co-op Live on Jan. 18, 2025. During the launch press conference, the Brit jokingly said that he might kick Tommy in the head if he started losing. That comment lost him the fight, because Tommy pulled out in December, accusing Till of refusing to stick to boxing rules.

Till fired back on X and called Tommy and his father “s***houses.”

Soon after that controversy, he stopped replacement opponent Anthony Taylor in the sixth round, and a few days later, he alleged that John would only let Tommy fight him if he made a public apology. Back then too, he answered with a mock apology.

Now, nearly two years on, things are still the same. The bare-knuckle star sees trash talk as part of fighting and something that should end with respect after the fight. At the same time, he feels his latest outburst has ended any chance of the bout. He explained:

“The Tommy fight’s definitely not going to happen after what I’ve just said about John. So let’s just put that one out the window.”

As of now, the two are fighting under different banners. Till left Misfits in April and signed with BKFC, where he knocked out Aaron Chalmers in May before outpointing Yoel Romero in September. Tommy, meanwhile, won against Eddie Hall by majority decision on a Misfits card in Manchester in June.