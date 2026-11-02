Darren Till is not happy with Jake Paul after “The Problem Child” picked Cedric Doumbe as his next opponent.

“From what I’m gathering, negotiations were going well. I think we agreed on a price... I thought we were all good to go. I’ve been in camp now for the past two weeks with my coach.”

A few hours ago, Till appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and made it known that he never begged for the fight with Paul. According to the Liverpool native, Paul’s team initially contacted his team, and then their managers engaged in back-and-forth discussions regarding the financial terms. He said:

The fight was potentially set to take place in Dubai, where Till now lives. So he flew his coach out and spent about £5,000 on the camp. However, he found out about the Doumbe fight at the same time as everyone else, and he did not spare MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian.

“It’s just a fraudulent show. Jake’s a fraud. Nakisa’s a little fraud, wasting my time,” Till added.

Check out Darren Till’s comments below:

Darren Till Says Cedric Doumbe Is Not a Boxer

Thereafter, Till turned his attention to Cedric Doumbe. He gave the former two-time Glory champion credit for his kickboxing and MMA career, but he does not rate him as a boxer. He claims that his only pro boxing bout came in 2015, and he has not fought since he knocked out Jaleel Willis at Bellator Paris in May 2024.

The Brit also points out that the size gap turns the fight into a mismatch. He said:

“Cedric Doumbe’s at 170 pounds... Jake Paul’s 220, 225 pounds... Once you look past all the smoke and mirrors and the b****t... It’s a farce again.”

For now, Till has no interest in a short-notice fight on the Dec. 24 card. He believes he took “dumb fights” while he was badly injured during his UFC run, and he does not want to make that mistake again.

Instead, the former UFC welterweight title challenger is happy with BKFC. He knocked out Aaron Chalmers in May and then beat Yoel Romero by unanimous decision in September. His next fight will likely be the last one on his current deal, and he claims that the two organizations have already come to him with big offers since the Doumbe news broke.

The Liverpudlian is still up for a Paul fight and believes it could still happen next year, once “The Problem Child” tests his jaw against Doumbe.