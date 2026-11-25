Can the UFC Replicate WWE's Massive Success in the Indian Market?
WWE has built a massive fanbase in India, but can the UFC recreate that success by tapping into the country's growing appetite for combat sports?
India has a population of over 1.4 billion, which is wild when compared to the rest of the world. So, if anything gets a little hit of popularity, it still means big numbers. For those who don’t know, getting a million views on a video is much easier in India than in the rest of the world, thanks to internet access and billions of people. Talking about the market, in the early 2000s, WWE got popular in India, and it has become one of the biggest marketplaces for the company. Meanwhile, there is talk of the UFC entering the Indian market.
Why the UFC Can No Longer Ignore the Indian MMA Market?
Taking the example of WWE, at their peak they introduced The Great Khali, an Indian pro wrestler, and it generated a lot of hype in the Indian market. After that, WWE also brought its shows to India, where WWE stars often compete. This is exactly what UFC is doing, as their fighters like Carlos Prates and Merab Dvalishvili came to India, where thousands of fans turned up to see them, which suggests how big the Indian market is.
Statistically, India is the UFC’s third-highest market for social media engagement, with over 1 million followers. And every time there is a post about Fight Night, it gets millions of views and likes. Not just in terms of views, but there is also a new surge of fighters who are trying to enter the UFC, from Chungren Koren and other fighters to Anshul Jubli and Puja Tomar, who have made their way directly into the UFC.
Notably, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell met with an MMA enthusiast from Mizoram to discuss bringing a card to India. That is a big deal, given that flyweight champion Joshua Van is really optimistic about Indian fighters and their future, especially those from the Northeast. The UFC hasn't committed to anything yet.
UFC India Soon?
Jonathan Lalremruata, a consultant from Mizoram, told NDTV he met with Hunter Campbell and Iridium CEO Jason House at UFC HQ to talk about bringing a UFC Fight Night to India. His pitch leans on flyweight champion Joshua Van's Chin and Mizo roots, and he sees MMA as India's next IPL.
This follows the promotion's recent talks with Russia, Kazakhstan and Japan. A Russian government official said talks are on, Kazakhstan's sports minister confirmed theirs, and a Japan event in Nagoya is still only a rumor. Right now, the UFC is looking everywhere.