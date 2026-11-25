WWE has built a massive fanbase in India, but can the UFC recreate that success by tapping into the country's growing appetite for combat sports?

India has a population of over 1.4 billion, which is wild when compared to the rest of the world. So, if anything gets a little hit of popularity, it still means big numbers. For those who don’t know, getting a million views on a video is much easier in India than in the rest of the world, thanks to internet access and billions of people. Talking about the market, in the early 2000s, WWE got popular in India, and it has become one of the biggest marketplaces for the company. Meanwhile, there is talk of the UFC entering the Indian market.

Why the UFC Can No Longer Ignore the Indian MMA Market?

Taking the example of WWE, at their peak they introduced The Great Khali, an Indian pro wrestler, and it generated a lot of hype in the Indian market. After that, WWE also brought its shows to India, where WWE stars often compete. This is exactly what UFC is doing, as their fighters like Carlos Prates and Merab Dvalishvili came to India, where thousands of fans turned up to see them, which suggests how big the Indian market is.

Statistically, India is the UFC’s third-highest market for social media engagement, with over 1 million followers. And every time there is a post about Fight Night, it gets millions of views and likes. Not just in terms of views, but there is also a new surge of fighters who are trying to enter the UFC, from Chungren Koren and other fighters to Anshul Jubli and Puja Tomar, who have made their way directly into the UFC.