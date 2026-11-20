Former UFC light heavyweight champion insists that the gloves he used back in the day were what inspired the UFC to come up with its modern glove design.

Ortiz made his UFC debut at UFC 13 in 1997, less than two months before padded gloves were made mandatory at UFC 14. Ortiz insists that the gloves he used back then were what inspired the UFC to come up with its modern glove design.

Gloves were not part of the original UFC design. It wouldn't be until several years later that padded gloves were made mandatory for the promotion. However, fighters had been experimenting with gloves in the UFC as early as 1993. Art Jimmerson famously wore a single glove against Royce Gracie at UFC 1 , before Melton Bowen became the first fighter to ever wear a pair of gloves inside the Octagon at UFC 4 in 1994.

During the early days of the Ultimate Fighting Championship ( UFC ), competitors didn't use gloves and fought bare-knuckle. However, as the sport gradually became more structured, gloves eventually became part of the equation. And according to one MMA legend who is instrumental in the UFC's story, it was his own gloves that inspired the modern UFC glove design.

Tito Ortiz Says Dana White Cut Him Out of the UFC Glove Deal

During a recent sit-down with Jorge Masvidal for Full Send MMA, Tito Ortiz reminisced about his early years, explaining how he used gloves early in his career and how that inspired Dana White and company to design the modern UFC gloves:

“The other guys didn't use gloves. I wanted to make sure I had gloves. Just because I wanted to make sure I didn't break my fists, because my fists were big and I didn't want to break if I hit somebody in the face with my fists, that I didn't break my knuckles. So I understood that. I had these small Harbinger gloves, which are the UFC gloves they use now. Because I gave this to Dana, and they were making them.”

The former light heavyweight champion added that White, however, cut him out of the deal:

“They cut me out of the deal. But that's a whole different story.”

Check out Tito Ortiz's comments about the UFC gloves below:

Dana White Wants Trevor Wittman’s Gloves But Doesn’t See the Deal Happening

The UFC has experimented with redesigning its gloves to make them more efficient at protecting fighters and to help reduce fouls such as eye pokes. Many, including veteran commentator Joe Rogan, have sworn by Trevor Wittman's Onx gloves as the best product out there.

Dana White for his part, has expressed interest in integrating Wittman's product into the UFC. However, he remains unconvinced that a deal will ever happen. During the UFC Vegas 119 post-fight press conference, White explained why the deal was unlikely to come to fruition, saying:

“We've been talking to Trevor for years. Rashad Evans, who I love and respect, came to me and said, ‘Listen, I'm invested in this thing. We think we have a great product here. And I would love to introduce our glove that Trevor built.' I literally told our finance team, ‘Get this deal done. I don't care what it takes.’ They wanted like $100 million for the glove. How many f**king gloves you got to sell to make $100 million? It's impossible... We'll fight in the Colosseum before that deal gets done.”

Check out Dana White's comments below: