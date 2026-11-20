Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson (L) says he now understands why GTA 6 (R) took so long to make.

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has given GTA 6 his seal of approval and is now busy exploring Leonida alongside Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is reportedly the costliest video game ever developed, with development costs said to have exceeded $1 billion. The game has also reportedly amassed over 17 million pre-orders, according to estimates, making its launch one of the biggest in video game history.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has given the game his seal of approval and is now busy exploring Leonida alongside Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, the two protagonists of GTA 6.

After well over a decade of waiting, the latest installment in the Grand Theft Auto series, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), finally arrived on November 19. And it seems even combat sports veterans can't stay away from Rockstar's action-adventure magnum opus.

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Deems GTA 6 “Immaculate”

Gamers had to wait well over 13 years for GTA 6, with the previous entry in the franchise, GTA V, having been released in 2013. The comically long development timeline also gave birth to numerous jokes along the way, the most famous of which was the 'This happened before GTA 6' joke.

The joke grew into a pop culture reference, with people who weren't even gamers regularly using the GTA 6 reference to point out something absurd that happened in the world, taking an indirect dig at the lengthy development process Rockstar Games was going through to bring the game to life.

Jackson, however, now understands why the Edinburgh-based studio took as long as it did to make the game. 'Rampage' himself has kicked off a three-day GTA marathon to celebrate its release and is busy entertaining his Kick audience with his gameplay. In a recent post on X, the UFC legend gave both the game and Rockstar their flowers, writing:

"GTA VI. I now understand why y’all took centuries to make this game. Immaculate."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below:

Conor McGregor declares day off for his workforce in honor of GTA 6

It appears Rampage Jackson isn't the only UFC star who has been won over by GTA 6. Conor McGregor has now earned some affection points with his workforce with his latest move. The former two-division UFC champion officially declared a day off for his entire workforce on GTA 6 launch day.

In a post on X, 'The Notorious' announced a holiday for his 400-strong workforce, urging them to kick back and enjoy the game:

“In honor of GTA launching tomorrow, I announce to my entire workforce team, 400 strong across countries and continents, you have your entire day off tomorrow! Enjoy the game! Your pal, the boss - Conor McGregor Snr.”

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below: