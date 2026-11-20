UFC Qatar goes down this weekend and we have all of your UFC Qatar weigh in results right here.

The UFC returns to Qatar and we have your all-important UFC Qatar weigh in results. With a stacked card with plenty of interesting, competitive matchups, all eyes will be on the Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena on Saturday night.

The main event features former champion, Jiri Prochazka, who looks to bounce back from his disappointing loss last time out to Carlos Ulberg. He welcomes Navajo Stirling to the elite of the division following the New Zealander's rise. The 29 year old has rushed to 3-0 this year and is coming off an impressive first round knockout over former champion, Jan Blachowicz.

The co-main event sees another former champion, albeit in a different division, when Aljamain Sterling looks to cement his name in the featherweight title picture. The former bantamweight king is enjoying a two fight winning run, both of which have come in a dominant fashion. It won't be easy in Qatar as Sterling is matched with the in-form Kevin Vallejos. The Argentine striker has impressed thusfar with a record of 18-1 and has put together two big wins via knockout in his last two fights.