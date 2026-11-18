Navajo Stirling used to watch the Czech fighter Jiri Prochazka before he came to the UFC and he liked the way he fought. He also watched Israel Adesanya, learning from both fighters.

Stirling said in a pre-fight interview that he used to admire Prochazka. But he also said it straightforward that things have changed now. He’s no longer merely watching from the sidelines. He wants to beat him this time .

"I knew Jiri Prochazka before the UFC. You know, I watched them like on the rising circuit when I was sort of studying, you know, going through and studying sort of fighters that I thought were interesting." "And he was one of those guys on the feet alongside like other guys, Israel and stuff that I was sort of inspired by." "And yeah, fast forward, here I am fighting him. But yeah, at the end of the day, like, I'm just going to go on and smash the face in, so it really doesn't matter."

One of the men Navajo Stirling once idolised will now be his opponent. He faces Jiri Prochazka on Nov. 21 in the UFC Qatar main event in Doha.

Stirling learned from Prochazka

Before joining the UFC, Stirling enjoyed watching fighters of all different styles. One of the fighters he followed was Prochazka.



The Czech fighter was famous for his unorthodox methods and hard hits. He often fought in a way that made it hard for his opponents to guess what he would do next. Stirling watched his fights while he was with RIZIN.



He also liked Adesanya as a fighter. Stirling liked the way both men used striking. He learned from their fights as he developed his own abilities.



The Former Fan Wants to Win

Still, Stirling wants to win but has a lot of respect for Prochazka. He knows that, once the battle starts, there can be no question of friendship.

The New Zealander has racked up 11 wins and remains undefeated in his career. He also has won all six of his UFC fights.

That was a big win over former champ Jan Blachowicz in August. Stirling knocked him out in Round 1. He now has another chance to beat a former champion.

Can Stirling Beat Prochazka?

Prochazka has been in bigger fights in the UFC. He has fought some of the better-known light-heavyweight fighters. His strength and peculiar fighting style make him a tough opponent to beat.

But Stirling has shown he can beat the top guys, as well. Now he will try to stop Prochazka the same way he stopp Blachowicz. The undefeated New Zealander will be tested. Stirling will come into the fight with a lot of confidence, but Prochazka has the experience.

This victory could be the biggest of Stirling’s career and enhance his chances of winning the UFC belt.