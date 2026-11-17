Jiri Prochazka (left) will take on Navajo Stirling (middle, right) at UFC Qatar.

Navajo Stirling is headed into a pivotal light heavyweight showdown against Jiri Prochazka at UFC Qatar.

Navajo Stirling's most recent Octagon appearance witnessed him step in on short notice to take on former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC Belgrade.

The Kiwi combatant, who's unbeaten in the sport of mixed martial arts, sent an eerie warning to Prochazka.

Navajo Stirling has put forth his views on the intense face-off between him and Jiri Prochazka ahead of their highly anticipated UFC Qatar fight.

The fight, which went down in Belgrade, Serbia, on August 1, ended with Stirling spectacularly stopping the veteran Polish fighter via TKO in round one. Stirling's professional MMA record currently stands at 11-0.

Here in November, Stirling is en route to a clash with yet another ex-UFC light heavyweight ruler. The 29-year-old is set to take on former champion Jiri Prochazka in the headlining match of UFC Qatar, an event which will be held in Doha, Qatar, on November 21.

Prochazka's latest fight saw him suffer a knockout loss against Stirling's CKB (City Kickboxing) teammate Carlos Ulberg in their fight for the vacant UFC light heavyweight belt back in April. Ulberg bested him despite a mid-fight knee injury, and he's still out of action, aiming to return next year.

The consensus is that the Stirling-Prochazka winner could be in the title mix at 205 pounds, potentially challenging Ulberg for his UFC title come 2027.

Navajo Stirling warns Jiri Prochazka, addresses face-off for UFC Qatar

Navajo Stirling and Jiri Prochazka partook in a cordial, albeit intense face-off, atop the Marriott Marquis Doha City Center in Doha, Qatar.

The promotional face-off for their fight was something Stirling addressed in a subsequent conversation with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn. The knockout artist stated, "It's good. He's an intense guy."

Indicating that he likes to feel his opponent's presence, Stirling said, "And I'm sure he's like this, too. I like to really dive into the whole primal thing of fighting and just the face-off."

He added, "There's like a thing going on. You know, there's an energy. There's something going on that's not being spoken. And it's just like, we're not here to f**k about. We're here to f**k each other up."

Seemingly warning that he's primed to hurt Prochazka, Stirling said, "F**k you, and then f**k me, too. That's just like the energy that's going on. And yeah, he's intense, and I'm intense. And I just can't wait to fight and do a job on him, just put his teeth through his skull."

Watch Navajo Stirling discuss his face-off with Jiri Prochazka and more below (*comments at the 3:25-minute mark of the video):