Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov have walked out of prison in Abu Dhabi, days after the hotel brawl involving Merab Dvalishvili.

The news came after the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department released a statement that the sentence of eight defendants in the hotel brawl case had been reduced. The department said the decision came “after reconciliation and the victim's appeal to the Abu Dhabi Government for their release.”

Earlier today, The National reported that Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov have been freed along with the rest who had been arrested.

Furthermore, the defendants, who were initially sentenced to six months in prison and fined Dh300,000 each, had their jail time dropped, and the fine was reduced to Dh150,000.

The judicial department has listed two reasons for the ruling: "reconciliation and withdrawal of claims” and “the victim appealed for their release.”

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov had allegedly held talks with UAE officials to help get his brothers and the rest of the team out of this mess.

Merab Dvalishvili Refused to Press Charges

The aforementioned withdrawal claims mentioned earlier go back to Merab Dvalishvili. After the scuffle, "The Machine" and his friend Saba Lazishvili spent two days in custody in Abu Dhabi. During their time there, Dvalishvili said that the police, the prosecutors, and the judges all asked him to press charges, but he refused every time.

After his release and after he pinned down Marlon Moraes at Raf Abu Dhabi this Saturday, the Georgian made a public plea. He said:

“To the government of Abu Dhabi, or whoever can make this happen, please release these guys.”

Monday, on the Ariel Helwani Show, the 35-year-old was asked about Usman and Umar's release. The former bantamweight champion said he would be happy if they were out. Even so, he made it known that he has no interest in making peace with either brother.