Daniel Cormier shares his reaction to Ciryl Gane and John Hokit's incredible heavyweight championship clash at UFC 334.

Following the event, former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier gave his expert analysis on the bout in his post-fight reaction video on his YouTube channel .

In a bout that was neck and neck until the very end, Gane got the victory via unanimous decision (48–47) after all five rounds.

Ciryl Gane beat Josh Hokit to retain his UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The American brought his best game to go up against the French champion and forced him to push past his limits.

Cormier started by saying that despite what his haters say, Josh Hokit proved at UFC 334 that he belongs with the UFC elites. He then lauded the bout as “one of the greatest heavyweight title fights of all time”

“There were so many different reasons why people said he didn't belong. But tonight, Josh Hokit showed that he belongs with the elite of the heavyweight division.”

“With that being said, he didn’t win the title. Ciryl Gane defended his UFC championship in one of the greatest heavyweight title fights of all time, 48-47 across the board. Cyril Gane wins or defends and keeps his UFC championship.”

Ciryl Gane's Coach Brilliant Strategy Helped Him Beat Josh Hokit, says Daniel Cormier

Cormier then broke down the fight, saying that Hokit put a lot of pressure on Gane in the first two rounds. But Gane completely turned the tables on him by taking control of rounds four and five to snatch the victory from Hokit.

“Round one starts… Hokit is on the pressure right away, trying to break Ciryl Gane. Gane fights back. But he is doing really good work in that round, fighting behind that beautiful jab that he possesses. Round 2… much of the same. It’s Hokit’s pressure. It’s Gane’s ability to land while he is retreating the whole time.”

“I thought Ciryl Gane won the first round… The way I saw the fight, I saw Gane won 4 and 5, Hokit clearly 2 and 3. Doesn’t matter: Ultimately, we got to the right result, at least in my opinion.”

“Through the middle of the fight, it seemed like Ciryl Gane was absolutely melting, melting, mouth open, retreating, can’t stand his ground. Hokit was pressuring him. But, rounds 4 and 5, Ciryl Gane showed and proved why he is the world champion. He won the fourth round, won the fifth round.”

Cormier said that Gane was struggling in the first few rounds, but then his coach advised him to target Hokit's body and throw more kicks, a strategy that helped him emerge victorious over his opponent. Cormier added that he believes “Ciryl Gane had his greatest performance tonight in the biggest moment of his career” at UFC 334.