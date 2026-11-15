Jon Jones reacts to Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit's 5 round slugfest at UFC 334 in New York.

Jones has previously defeated Gane for the heavyweight belt and recently he's being targeted by Hokit in his insult filled rants, particularly for his mentorship of Gable Steveson.

The Frenchman had put his UFC heavyweight title on the line against the cheeky American contender. The duo went to a back and forth war for 5 rounds. Hokit pressed action for most of the fight, while Gane landed more effective strikes through all rounds. After the time limit, judges unanimously scored the bout 48-47 in the favour of Gane, thus the champion retained his crown in this exciting affair.

Jon Jones had plenty to say after watching Ciryl Gane defeat Josh Hokit in the UFC 334 main event.

The former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion made a post on Instagram watching the moment Bruce Buffer read the judges' decision after the heavyweight fight. While Hokit was putting his hands up in hope of getting the judges' nod, Jones kept saying, "Put your hand down."

When Gane's name came up as the winner, Jones was audibly happy and commended 'Bon Gamin' by saying, "Good job, Frenchman."

In the caption, he again took a shot at Hokit by writing, "Same coaches different results."

Josh Hokit Hits Back At Jon Jones' Criticism After UFC 334

Jones also spent some time on X. First, he wrote a post pointing out the coincidence how anyone who criticises him goes on to lose their next fight:

Then, 'Bones' went on to reply some of the comments on X. He acknowledged a comment about his previous victory over Gane, praised the Frenchman's performance and even highlighted the champion's improved wrestling.

After the fight, Hokit wasn't going to have Jones the last word, so he went over on Instagram and replied on Jones' post with, "Jon jones move like Sean Combs lol #rentfree"

Jon Jones' History with Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit

Jones has shared the octagon with Gane when he faced him at UFC 285 for the vacant UFC heavyweight title. It was Jones' heavyweight debut and he made it look easy by submitting the highly skilled Frenchman in just over 2 minutes.

Despite the fight result, there hasn't been any hostility between these two. In fact, Jones has stated that Gane winning these big fights only benefits the 'Jon Jones brand'.

On the other side, Jones and Hokit trains at the same gym- Jackson Wink MMA Academy, but the pair have developed an unusual feud, mostly from Hokit's side. Before UFC 334 fight, Hokit dropped a diss track where he mocked Jones, and later in the media day too, he expressed his dislike towards Jones by yelling, "F**k Jon Jones."

Hokit was recently asked what would he do if Jones come to shake his hand at the gym, and Hokit made it clear that he doesn't want any kind of peace.