According to Shara Magomedov, he was offered $1.2M to lose to Michał Oleksiejczuk in the 2024 UFC fight.

Ahead of his middleweight clash with former two-time UFC Middleweight Champion, Shara sat down for an interview with Makarena, where he revealed something very interesting about his 2024 bout with Michal Oleksiejczuk.

After his last fight, a unanimous decision victory over Michel Pereira June 27 at UFC Fight Night in Baku, Azerbaijan, Shara Magomedov is gearing for his next fight against Israel Adesanya on Dec. 5 at UFC Fight Night 295.

Michal Oleksiejczuk didn't know Shara Magomedov was bribed to lose the 2024 fight against him.

Shara Magomedov told Makarena that he was offered one hundred million rubles (around $1.2 million USD) to lose his fight against Oleksiejczuk. But for him, his career was more important than money, so he refused to take the bribe.

“They offered me a fight, right? I had a UFC fight. They offered me 100 million rubles. Yes, 100 million rubles. Oleksiejczuk was the opponent, a Pole. They offered me 100 million. I refused; I didn't want to… For me, my career was much more important than that money.”



"Shara Bullet" defeated Michal Oleksiejczuk by unanimous decision on August 3, 2024, in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov (UFC on ABC 7) in Abu Dhabi.

Michal Oleksiejczuk Says He Had No Idea Shara Magomedov Was Bribed

Reacting to Magomedov’s comment, Michal Oleksiejczuk took to Twitter to reveal that he had no idea about this.

“Interesting story. I took the fight on the couch two weeks before the bout, and I don’t have any sponsors, so I don’t know who came up with such a brilliant idea,” he tweeted.

Magomedov has lost the sight of his right eye due to a severe training injury sustained during a Muay Thai camp in Thailand in 2016.

Elsewhere in the interview with Makarena, he detailed his terrifying experience when he first noticed that he was going blind in one eye.