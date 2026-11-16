Shara Magomedov was not very happy with what Arman Tsarukyan said, claiming that the Russian won't ever be UFC champion.

When those comments were read back to Magomedov during a recent interview, "Shara Bullet" didn't take kindly to someone else writing off his championship dreams, reminding Tsarukyan that karma has a funny way of coming back around.

Despite riding a 17-1 professional record, including a 6-1 run inside the UFC , the Dagestani middleweight striker has yet to fight on American soil. That exact limitation prompted lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan (24-3) to recently dismiss Magomedov's title ceiling, claiming the UFC will keep him parked on international cards in places like Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Abu Dhabi rather than putting a belt around his waist.

"It's dangerous for him to talk like that, you know, because it's not for him to decide whether I become champion or not," Magomedov said. "Only the Almighty decides. Words like that are dangerous because a boomerang is the kind of thing..."

The U.S. Roadblock Standing in Shara Bullet's Way

While Magomedov’s confidence is easy to respect, he may have misinterpreted what Tsarukyan was actually getting at, because there is plenty of truth in the Armenian contender's assessment.

Because Magomedov is blind in his right eye, medical licensing restrictions have kept him from competing in the United States, forcing the UFC to book all seven of his promotional bouts overseas in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, and Baku. With the UFC’s primary audience and biggest pay-per-view cards anchored in the U.S., crowning a champion who can't fight stateside simply doesn't make business sense for the promotion, which also explains why we don't see Magomedov fighting as frequently as other top contenders.

Even reigning middleweight champion Sean Strickland has made it clear he has zero interest in traveling abroad to defend his title, calling himself a "domestic champion" after Magomedov tried to bait him following his June 2026 unanimous decision win over Michel Pereira.

Still, Magomedov has a massive opportunity right in front of him when he headlines against former two-time champion Israel Adesanya on Dec. 5, 2026. If he keeps knocking off big names, the UFC might eventually have a real dilemma on its hands.