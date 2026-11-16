While Shara Magomedov's vision initially fluctuated, it eventually deteriorated over time, ultimately leaving him completely blind in his right eye.

During a recent interview with Makarena, the 32-year-old laid bare the frightening experience of first noticing that he was losing his eyesight in one eye.

Sahra 'Bullet's UFC appearances, however, are carefully orchestrated, with his bouts mostly taking place in the Middle East. This is because Magomedov is blind in his right eye and faces licensing restrictions that prevent him from competing in several jurisdictions in the United States.

Sharabutdin Magomedov , more commonly known as Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov, has quickly risen as one of the most exciting strikers in the UFC middleweight division. With a 6-1 record in the UFC and exciting knockouts to boot, the Dagestani is truly a fan favorite.

Shara Magomedov Recalls First Signs of Vision Loss

In several interviews, Shara Magomedov has attributed his eye injury to a Muay Thai training session in Thailand. While his vision initially fluctuated, it eventually deteriorated over time, ultimately leaving him completely blind in his right eye.

During the interview with Makarena, Magomedov recalled a specific moment when he was 16, repeatedly missing the glass while trying to pour himself some juice. The Russian also remembers going to his gym the following day and realizing just how severe his vision loss had become:

"I'm hitting the bag. I try to close one eye. I can't see my coach. I see the silhouette of his head, but I can't see his eyes, his nose, his mouth. I told it to my coach. Coach told me I needed to see the ophthalmologist ASAP."

Magomedov, however, decided against seeking medical help, fearing a doctor might prevent him from competing in a rematch he had scheduled at the time:

"But I had an important fight ahead, a rematch. I knew that if I go to the doctor, I already knew something was off. The doctor would put doubts in me. He'll tell you, 'You can't fight.' Yes, they won't let me fight. So I didn't go to the doctor. I decided to fight first, get my rematch, and then decide on what to do next."

Check out Shara Magomedov's comments below:

Israel Adesanya Puts a Positive Spin on Shara Magomedov's Visual Impairment

With Shara Magomedov set to face Israel Adesanya on Dec. 5 in Riyadh, the former champion has offered an interesting perspective on his opponent's visual impairment. While opponents might view Magomedov being blind in one eye as an advantage for themselves, Adesanya, for one, sees it as an additional hurdle to overcome.

During an interview segment on his channel, FREESTYLEBENDER, Adesanya noted that Shara 'Bullet' could have naturally heightened senses because of his visual impairment and, as such, he himself would need to be on point:

"He just has one eye. I like that. It means his other senses are heightened. So I have to be wary of that as well. And I have to make sure my Sharingan is on."