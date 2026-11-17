Merab Dvalishvili may want Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov out of jail, but he has no plans to shake hands.

So far, the Georgian bantamweight has not revealed Umar's role in the fray. However, his words made it known that something does not sit right with him. The two faced off at UFC 311 in 2025, where Dvalishvili won by unanimous decision. After that, the two settled their differences, and before UFC 333 last month, Dvalishvili told the MMA community that he and Umar had made up.

Umar arrived after the scuffle, and what he did is still unclear. Even so, police arrested him, along with Usman and his team. Dvalishvili and Lazishvili, and two people who filmed the brawl, were also detained.

The feud between Dvalishvili and the Nurmagomedov camp started at RAF Georgia, when “The Machine” slapped Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov, a friend of the Nurmagomedov camp. The feud escalated again last Wednesday when Usman and his team attacked Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili in the hotel lobby of the Yas Hilton in Abu Dhabi.

Now, after the brawl, things have changed. The past Monday, “The Machine” joined The Ariel Helwani Show and said that he had forgiven Umar Nurmagomedov before, which is why he is now disappointed in him.

During the same interview, the Georgian said that he has lost all respect for Usman and Umar as men. He also made it known where he stands with the two brothers. He said:

“Usman and Umar are bad representatives for Dagestani people and Muslim people... They’re not real men.”

Later, when Helwani asked if he would squash the beef with Usman and Umar, the 35-year-old said without hesitation that he only shakes hands with real men. Still, he doesn't want anything bad for them. He said:

“I don’t have beef with them... God will forgive them, you know.”

Merab Dvalishvili Would Rather Fight Song Yadong Than Umar Nurmagomedov

After the brawl, many fans and the MMA community have asked the UFC not to sign Usman. However, the former bantamweight champion says he doesn't care whether Usman gets signed or not, as that is for the UFC and Usman to decide. He also doesn't wish ill for anyone. He said:

“I don’t care... It’s whatever UFC wants. Whatever it’s not my business... I don’t wish nobody bad luck.”

Merab Dvalishvili also has no interest in running it back with Umar. Instead, he would rather fight Song Yadong, who is more dangerous and is coming off a close decision loss to Petr Yan.

“I want to fight next Song because he’s the most dangerous guy in my weight class who I can fight now,” Dvalishvili said.