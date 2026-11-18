NEW ONE Championship Declares ONE Welterweight MMA World Title Vacant, Christian Lee No Longer Champion

Christian Lee walks backstage with his brother Adrian Lee, who holds the ONE Championship belt ONE Championship

Christian "The Warrior" Lee used to have two belts. Now, he has none.

ONE Championship announced that it has made the ONE Welterweight MMA World Title vacant. The 28-year-old Singaporean-American from the famed Lee family has not defended the belt since winning it, and his inactivity at welterweight has cost him the crown. Lee claimed the vacant belt on November 18, 2022, exactly four years ago today, by defeating former titleholder Kiamrian “Brazen” Abbasov to become a two-division ONE MMA World Champion. After surviving a difficult first round, he secured a TKO in the fourth, completing one of the most memorable nights of his career. The decision arrives just weeks after Lee lost his ONE Lightweight MMA World Championship to Tye Ruotolo, who submitted him in 128 seconds earlier this month.

Lee Never Defended the Welterweight Title After Winning It in 2022 Lee’s welterweight reign was interrupted almost immediately by tragedy. In December 2022, the family lost Victoria Lee, Christian’s younger sister and a fellow ONE Championship athlete. He stepped away from competition to grieve the loss of his sister. He later focused on growing his own family and stayed out of the competition until December 2024, when he returned to defend his lightweight crown. In all that time, the welterweight belt was never put on the line. Earlier this year, “The Warrior” was presented with an offer to defend the welterweight title. However, a fight agreement could not be finalized. Due to the inactivity, ONE Championship has decided it is time to move the division forward. The ONE Welterweight MMA World Title has a long history dating back to 2014, when Japan’s Nobutatsu Suzuki claimed the inaugural crown. It was later held by Ben Askren, Zebaztian Kadestam, Kiamrian “Brazen” Abbasov, and Lee. With the belt now vacant, a new name will eventually be added to that list.