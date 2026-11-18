Bilal Hasan has accepted his first professional loss as a champ and also revealed when he will enter the octagon again.

UFC flyweight newcomer Bilal Hasan has reflected on the first loss of his professional career.

Bilal Hasan tasted defeat for the first time this past weekend at UFC 334 against Luis Gurule.

The Indonesian fighter entered the octagon as a massive favourite against Gurule. The 25-year-old also delivered an impressive performance on the feet and was in a flow state. However, Gurule was the more experienced man and remained composed when Hasan picked him up nonstop in the early stanza. Late in the first round, a patient Gurule dropped "The IndoNinja" with a well-timed shot.

In the second and third rounds, Hasan barely had a chance to showcase his striking pedigree, as Gurule took him down and controlled him for most of the minutes.