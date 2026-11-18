Bilal Hasan Targets 2027 UFC Return After Learning Hard Lesson at UFC 334
UFC flyweight newcomer Bilal Hasan has reflected on the first loss of his professional career.
Bilal Hasan tasted defeat for the first time this past weekend at UFC 334 against Luis Gurule.
The Indonesian fighter entered the octagon as a massive favourite against Gurule. The 25-year-old also delivered an impressive performance on the feet and was in a flow state. However, Gurule was the more experienced man and remained composed when Hasan picked him up nonstop in the early stanza. Late in the first round, a patient Gurule dropped "The IndoNinja" with a well-timed shot.
In the second and third rounds, Hasan barely had a chance to showcase his striking pedigree, as Gurule took him down and controlled him for most of the minutes.
Despite training with the legendary Demetrious Johnson, Hasan had no answer to Gurule's wrestling and ground control. "The IndoNinja" struggled to get back to his feet and lost via unanimous decision after 15 minutes.
Bilal Hasan on UFC 334 Loss - "It was Luis's night"
Yesterday, on The Ariel Helwani Show, Bilal Hasan accepted the loss like a true professional. He confessed that he fought his heart out and, therefore, has zero regrets. He also added that the sole setback will help him improve as a fighter moving forward.