Flyweight contender Bilal Hasan had asked ChatGPT to predict the outcome of his UFC 334 bout against Luis Gurule and was confident that the AI's forecast would come true. Unfortunately, it did not.

During UFC 334 fight week, Bilal used ChatGPT to create a prompt on whether or not he'd win.

Bilal Hasan Tasted Loss for the First Time at UFC 334

Hasan entered his UFC 334 bout against Luis Gurule on a nine-fight finishing streak and was undefeated. After recapping Hasan's form, ChatGPT on presser day had predicted that Hasan would finish Gurule in the very first round. However, come fight night, the 32-year-old defied both the oddsmakers and AI's prediction.



Hasan appeared to be in a flow state from the opening bell. He kept unleashing a variety of strikes, spinning kicks, and shots to the midsection. The favorite was clearly the faster fighter. Gurule remained patient and refused to chase him. Instead, "Grim" effectively timed his entries and managed to knock down Hasan in the very first round.

In rounds two and three, Hasan's striking remained very effective as always. However, Gurule managed to take him down and control him for more than six minutes. Hasan had no answer for Gurule's wrestling and struggled to get back on his feet, despite having trained with all-time MMA great Demetrious Johnson.