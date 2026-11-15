Bilal Hasan Issues Statement After UFC 334 Defeat Shatters His Unbeaten Record
Flyweight contender Bilal Hasan had asked ChatGPT to predict the outcome of his UFC 334 bout against Luis Gurule and was confident that the AI's forecast would come true. Unfortunately, it did not.
During UFC 334 fight week, Bilal used ChatGPT to create a prompt on whether or not he'd win.
Bilal Hasan Tasted Loss for the First Time at UFC 334
Hasan entered his UFC 334 bout against Luis Gurule on a nine-fight finishing streak and was undefeated. After recapping Hasan's form, ChatGPT on presser day had predicted that Hasan would finish Gurule in the very first round. However, come fight night, the 32-year-old defied both the oddsmakers and AI's prediction.
Hasan appeared to be in a flow state from the opening bell. He kept unleashing a variety of strikes, spinning kicks, and shots to the midsection. The favorite was clearly the faster fighter. Gurule remained patient and refused to chase him. Instead, "Grim" effectively timed his entries and managed to knock down Hasan in the very first round.
In rounds two and three, Hasan's striking remained very effective as always. However, Gurule managed to take him down and control him for more than six minutes. Hasan had no answer for Gurule's wrestling and struggled to get back on his feet, despite having trained with all-time MMA great Demetrious Johnson.
In the final round, "The IndoNinja" managed to open up a nasty cut near Gurule's eye, leaving the latter bleeding heavily. However, Gurule refused to let Hasan capitalize on the damage. Gurule took Hasan down again. This time, the American kept the 25-year-old pinned to the canvas for the majority of the round, which was enough to bring Hasan's undefeated streak to an end by unanimous decision.
Bilal Hasan Issues Post-Loss Statement
Bilal Hasan recorded a video for his fans and team after the UFC 334 loss. He apologized for not having the right game plan and promised to get back to work ASAP, while also cursing ChatGPT. He said:
"Hey, sorry about that, guys. Shout out to Luis. I didn't play the right game plan tonight. Just got to get back to work. Nothing else I'd rather be doing. Shout out to these guys... Thank you to everyone who supported me. Sorry about that, guys. It was a fun night. Didn't get the job done. That's part of it. That's life. Back to work, baby. God Damn it, ChatGPT."
Check out Bilal Hasan's comments below: