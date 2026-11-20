Brendan Schaub argues that becoming an MMA referee requires no special innate talent, unlike becoming a fighter.

Following the event, Schaub was highly critical of Gane and questioned Goddard's handling of the situation, arguing that a point deduction was warranted. His criticism, however, did not sit well with McCarthy, who, during a recent episode of his Weighing In Podcast, dismissed the former heavyweight contender's critique, suggesting it stemmed from his lack of experience in officiating. Suffice it to say, the pushback did not go unanswered.

For context, Gane committed an eye poke against Josh Hokit that referee Marc Goddard seemingly failed to catch, despite Hokit's complaints. To put things into perspective, this was the Frenchman's second eye-poke infraction in three consecutive fights.

The UFC 334 eye poke controversy involving Ciryl Gane seems to have sparked another rivalry, this time between former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub and veteran MMA referee John McCarthy.

Brendan Schaub Says Refs are Failed Fighters Who Ran Out of Options

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Brendan Schaub responded to McCarthy's dismissal of his criticism, questioning whether his experience fighting at the highest level counts for nothing:

"My question for John would be: would some background be ten years fighting in mixed martial arts at the highest level? Would that help at all? Would some background be ten thousand hours in the training room with the highest caliber fighters in the world and highest level coaches who understand the game for ten years? Does that count as some background?"

Furthermore, Schaub pushed back by arguing that there is no particular talent required to become an MMA referee:

“Do you think Herb Dean, Mark Goddard Mazzagatti, or any other referee, do you think they have a super special set of skills... Some were failed fighters, let's be honest, right? They couldn't compete at the high level. And they became refs... John, would you say that Mark Goddard, Herb Dean, and Mazzagatti- these guys are talented? You think they were born with special gifts to referee fights? No, they're there because they ran out of options. They're there because they couldn't make it as fighters or whatever reason.”

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below (17:09):

Brendan Schaub Still Considers 'Big' John McCarthy The GOAT

Even amid their disagreement, Brendan Schaub remained extremely respectful toward 'Big' John McCarthy. McCarthy played a significant role in developing the Unified Rules of MMA that fighters compete under to this day, and 'Big Brown' was more than happy to give him his flowers for it.

While pushing back against McCarthy's argument and insisting that refereeing doesn't require any particular special talent, Schaub made sure to emphasise that 'Big' John himself was the exception to the rule, deeming him the GOAT. During the aforementioned video, Schaub said:

“I have no ill will toward John. John, I know you set the rules we fight by today... You’re the exception here; you are very talented... You are a legend. I love you, you know this... You're a different animal. You're the GOAT.”