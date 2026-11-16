Brendan Schaub blasts the referee for allegedly missing Ciryl Gane's eye poke after the UFC 334 heavyweight title fight.

At the end of UFC 334, the heavyweight division once again became somewhat stable. After a long time, a champion was crowned who defended his title in a fair and square game. Unfortunately, right after the results were announced, things got a little controversial. MMA analyst Brendan Schaub fired back at the referee for allegedly ignoring yet another eye poke from Ciryl Gane.

During the first round of the bout, Josh Hokit was with Gane’s extended fingers in his eyes. Speaking about the incident, Schaub pointed out how the referee in charge, Marc Goddard, could ignore the offense. Taking to X, the MMA analyst stated, “How the best ref in the game didn't even identify the illegal eye poke after MONTHS of complaints from fans, fighters, and UFC brass is wild.”

No shying away from giving out his harsh opinion, Schaub continued, “Goddard is the best (Def not the toughest job in the UFC so stop with that shit) but to not see an illegal eye poke from Gane who NOTORIOUSLY know for that is simply unacceptable. The Hokit train is only bigger from last night. BURN. THE. BOATS.”