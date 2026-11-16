MMA Analyst Takes Dig at Ref for Ignoring Eye Poke
Brendan Schaub blasts the referee for allegedly missing Ciryl Gane's eye poke after the UFC 334 heavyweight title fight.
At the end of UFC 334, the heavyweight division once again became somewhat stable. After a long time, a champion was crowned who defended his title in a fair and square game. Unfortunately, right after the results were announced, things got a little controversial. MMA analyst Brendan Schaub fired back at the referee for allegedly ignoring yet another eye poke from Ciryl Gane.
During the first round of the bout, Josh Hokit was with Gane’s extended fingers in his eyes. Speaking about the incident, Schaub pointed out how the referee in charge, Marc Goddard, could ignore the offense. Taking to X, the MMA analyst stated, “How the best ref in the game didn't even identify the illegal eye poke after MONTHS of complaints from fans, fighters, and UFC brass is wild.”
No shying away from giving out his harsh opinion, Schaub continued, “Goddard is the best (Def not the toughest job in the UFC so stop with that shit) but to not see an illegal eye poke from Gane who NOTORIOUSLY know for that is simply unacceptable. The Hokit train is only bigger from last night. BURN. THE. BOATS.”
Gane had made the headlines previously for the wrong reasons. Facing the former champion Tom Aspinall at UFC 321, the bout ended abruptly due to an eye poke from the Frenchman. After the accidental eye poke, Aspinall had repeated complications with his eyes, which compelled him to vacate the heavyweight gold. This led to Gane, who was already the UFC interim heavyweight champion, being crowned as the undisputed champion.
At the moment, the French fighter will be looking to get himself a worthy opponent for his next title defense. But his latest victory, too, was not devoid of controversy. Apart from the eye poke issue, there were also allegations that the judges might have gotten it wrong and that Hokit was the deserved champion.