Jon Jones Drops Bold Reply to Josh Hokit Flaunting His Win Against Ciryl Gane
Jon Jones fires back at Josh Hokit after UFC 334, as their heated exchange over Ciryl Gane spills onto X.
The online back-and-forth between Jon Jones and Josh Hokit is only getting more intense. It all started after Hokit dropped some not-so-pleasant words for Jones during UFC 334 media day. Following Hokit’s loss, ‘Bones’ found the perfect opportunity to hit back. But that has now turned into a full-blown X brawl.
Continuing his online assault on the Englishman, Hokit recently boasted that he was only four bouts old in the UFC. He called ‘Bones’ a b**ch and stated that competing in a championship bout in the fifth UFC fight was something Jones could never do.
Replying back, Jones too, flaunted one thing that Hokit failed to achieve. He stated that despite being 35 years old, Jones was able to secure a win against Gane. The former UFC champion wrote, “Yeah, like I said, log off and let your brain heal. You’re not really making much sense. I’m sorry you’ll never be 6’4”. Please don’t hate me. I beat Gane at the old age of 35, after three years away from competition, using my wrestling, scoring the takedown, and actually getting the finish. Something you could never do little man.”
Hokit surprised everyone with his approach at the UFC 334 main event. From round 1, he went on the offensive, despite having a significant size disadvantage. His punches in the second and third rounds appeared to have worn Gane down significantly. Luckily for the Frenchman, he kept his nerves and scripted a brilliant comeback in the final two rounds to retain the championship gold.
Josh Hokit Wants An Immediate Rematch
Following his championship fight, Hokit did not only target Jones. In fact, he also seemed furious with his opponent, Gane. At the very start of the main event, the Frenchman’s fingers accidentally caught Hokit’s eye. While this time the bout didn’t have to be stopped, the American fighter appeared to be having some sort of trouble momentarily.
Speaking about the incident, Hokit claimed that his eyesight was compromised after the poke. He said, “I saw triple the whole fight… but f*ck it.”
Surely, the heat is rising at the moment. It now remains to be seen what happens next.