Jon Jones fires back at Josh Hokit after UFC 334, as their heated exchange over Ciryl Gane spills onto X.

The online back-and-forth between Jon Jones and Josh Hokit is only getting more intense. It all started after Hokit dropped some not-so-pleasant words for Jones during UFC 334 media day. Following Hokit’s loss, ‘Bones’ found the perfect opportunity to hit back. But that has now turned into a full-blown X brawl.

Continuing his online assault on the Englishman, Hokit recently boasted that he was only four bouts old in the UFC. He called ‘Bones’ a b**ch and stated that competing in a championship bout in the fifth UFC fight was something Jones could never do.

Replying back, Jones too, flaunted one thing that Hokit failed to achieve. He stated that despite being 35 years old, Jones was able to secure a win against Gane. The former UFC champion wrote, “Yeah, like I said, log off and let your brain heal. You’re not really making much sense. I’m sorry you’ll never be 6’4”. Please don’t hate me. I beat Gane at the old age of 35, after three years away from competition, using my wrestling, scoring the takedown, and actually getting the finish. Something you could never do little man.”