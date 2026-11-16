UFC 334 might be in the history books, but the rivalry between Josh Hokit and Jon Jones is still burning bright, with Hokit's latest insult calling back to Jones' troubled past.

What followed was a vicious back-and-forth, full of personal insults, criticism of their respective MMA skill sets, and much, much more.

After UFC 334, Jones was quick to get one back at Hokit, posting, "Same coaches, different results." Both Jones and Hokit share Jackson-Wink MMA lineage.

UFC 334 might be in the history books, but the rivalry between Josh Hokit and Jon Jones is still burning bright. Hokit had been on Jones' case even before UFC 334, releasing a diss track about the former two-division champion, among other things. Now, 'The Incredible Hok' has unleashed a vicious new insult in their ongoing feud.

Josh Hokit Takes Aim at Jon Jones' Checkered Past

Amid their prolonged social media feud, it looks like 'Bones' is searching for a natural, at least temporary, end to their back-and-forth. In one of his latest digs, the New Yorker poked fun at Josh Hokit's loss to Ciryl Gane, writing:

"Yeah, like I said, log off and let your brain heal. You’re not really making much sense. I’m sorry you’ll never be 6’4”. Please don’t hate me. I beat Gane at the old age of 35, after three years away from competition, using my wrestling, scoring the takedown, and actually getting the finish. Something you could never do, little man."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

Not one to back down, Hokit acknowledged Jones' words, conceding that he'd never be 6-foot-4. What followed was a list of things Hokit professed he'd never be, in an obvious dig at the consensus MMA GOAT's checkered past:

"True, I’ll never be 6’4. Here are some other things I’ll never be: Charged w/ Felony hit & run multiple times & on a pregnant lady. Charged w/ Domestic Violence. Charged w/ Battery on a Stripper. A Drug Addict. A Drunk. A PED Cheat."

Check out Josh Hokit's clap back below:

Josh Hokit Makes Fiery Promise Amid UFC 334 Loss

Josh Hokit might be down and feeling the brunt of his controversial personality, with rivals taking shots at him left and right following his loss. However, one thing is clear: 'The Incredible Hok's fighting spirit remains unbroken.

For context, at UFC 334, Hokit dropped a hard-fought unanimous decision to Gane, with all three judges scoring the bout 48-47 for the Frenchman. During his post-fight Octagon interview with Joe Rogan, the 29-year-old took the mic to deliver a fiery promise while reflecting on his defeat:

"I will rejoice in my suffering. Suffering builds endurance. Endurance builds character. And character builds hope. I will never lose hope. I will be champion one day. And you guys can kick me while I'm down. I'll still break your f**king leg."

Check out Josh Hokit's comments below: