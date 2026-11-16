Jon Jones Takes a Dig at Tom Aspinall in Midst of Hokit Battle
Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones teases Tom Aspinall as he replies to a post that mentioned their bad blood.
Following the UFC 334 main event’s conclusion, the discussions around the heavyweight division have shifted. Surprisingly, once again, the centre of attraction is none other than Jon Jones. Immediately after Ciryl Gane was crowned the champion, Jones posted a mocking Hokit. But as the two started to exchange verbal blows, the former champion also took a dig at his old foe, Tom Aspinall.
It is no secret that there has been a considerable amount of bad blood between Aspinall and Jones. In a now-deleted post, an account pointed out how Aspinall, too, did a lot of trash talk. While ‘Bones’ did not directly mention Aspinall, he did reply to the tweet, claiming that feuding with him won’t make his ‘haters’ achieve greatness.
Jones stated, “I know, it’s the weirdest thing. Dude literally started insulting me out of nowhere. Haters always find a way to reveal themselves. Beefing with old Jonny Bones isn’t going to make you great. That takes hard work, gotta actually earn that young man.”
Surely, this brings back memories of how Aspinall and Jones had been going back and forth previously. Aiming for the undisputed heavyweight title, Aspinall had to wait for more than a year. And he did not like it.
What Happened Between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones?
While Aspinall and Jones did not face each other in the octagon, things did escalate quite a bit. After Aspinall won the interim heavyweight championship, he hoped for a unification bout immediately. Unfortunately, that did not happen as ‘Bones’ was not ready to fight his fellow Englishman.
Surprisingly, the former UFC heavyweight champion picked Stipe Miocic as his opponent instead of Aspinall. This further raised the tension between the two, as the 15-3 fighter had some strong words for Jones. Now, as ‘Bones’ has once again teased the topic, it remains to be seen whether the rivalry gets reignited.