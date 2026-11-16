Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones teases Tom Aspinall as he replies to a post that mentioned their bad blood.

Following the UFC 334 main event’s conclusion, the discussions around the heavyweight division have shifted. Surprisingly, once again, the centre of attraction is none other than Jon Jones. Immediately after Ciryl Gane was crowned the champion, Jones posted a mocking Hokit. But as the two started to exchange verbal blows, the former champion also took a dig at his old foe, Tom Aspinall.

It is no secret that there has been a considerable amount of bad blood between Aspinall and Jones. In a now-deleted post, an account pointed out how Aspinall, too, did a lot of trash talk. While ‘Bones’ did not directly mention Aspinall, he did reply to the tweet, claiming that feuding with him won’t make his ‘haters’ achieve greatness.

Jones stated, “I know, it’s the weirdest thing. Dude literally started insulting me out of nowhere. Haters always find a way to reveal themselves. Beefing with old Jonny Bones isn’t going to make you great. That takes hard work, gotta actually earn that young man.”