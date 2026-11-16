No. 5-ranked UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has his sights set on a return in April, and he wants Ilia Topuria standing across the octagon.

The two have been cross with each other since March 2022, when they got into a scuffle at the hotel during fight week at UFC London. The bad blood followed them all the way to UFC 317, where Pimblett stepped into the octagon to face off with Ilia Topuria after "El Matador" knocked out Charles Oliveira to win the lightweight title. After the face-off, fans anticipated a showdown between the two in 2026. "The Highlight" beat Pimblett by unanimous decision at UFC 324 in January to win the interim title and then stopped Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 in June to become the undisputed champion. While Topuria went on a hiatus for a personal issue, "The Baddy" bounced back and choked out Benoit Saint Denis in 52 seconds in July. Since then the MMA community has been waiting to hear what comes next for him. Now the Liverpudlian has finally shared his plans.

Paddy Pimblett Targets an April Return and a Fight With Ilia Topuria

Earlier today, Pimblett joined talkSports for an interview, where he spoke about his fight against Saint Denis. He called that fight an easy night at work, especially after so many picked him to lose. He said,



“A lot of people thought it’d be I was going to get beat and that’s I love proving them people wrong. It gives me a warm fuzzy feeling inside.”



Thereafter the Brit wanted to fight again in December, but due to a few lingering injuries, he was forced to wait it out until next year. He said:



“I wanted to fight in December, but that’s obviously not happening now. So, I’m hoping to fight in like April, late March, April. I think it’ll be April.”



"The Baddy" also hopes that April's return takes place in Miami, where he previously stopped Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in 2025. As for his opponent, Pimblett believes the division is a mess because Justin Gaethje has not decided whether he will fight again or retire. However, there is one name he wants more than anyone, he said:



“Obviously everyone wants to see me fight him. I’d love to fight Ilia. You know what I mean? I’d love to retire him.”



Earlier this month, Topuria told ABC that he plans to make his return sometime between April and July and wants "The Baddy." "El Matador" even suggested that he might retire after that fight.