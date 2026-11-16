17-1 middleweight Shara Magomedov revealed he once turned down a 100 million ruble offer to lose a fight in 2024 to protect his career.

During a recent interview with Makarena, "Shara Bullet" revealed that the shocking offer came right before his fight with Michal Oleksiejczuk. He turned it down without hesitation, saying his future in the sport mattered far more to him than that lucrative offer.

Just weeks before that big fight, the Russian striker opened up about his rise in the promotion. Few expected what he shared next, claiming an unnamed party once offered him 100 million rubles, around $1.2 million, to throw a bout two years ago.

With a 17-1 record and 12 knockouts, UFC middleweight Shara Magomedov has steadily climbed into the No. 15 spot in the 185-pound division. In just under three weeks, he will headline UFC Saudi Arabia against former champion Israel Adesanya on Dec. 5.

"I was offered one hundred million rubles, one hundred million rubles to lose," Magomedov said. "Oleksiejczuk, I had that Polish opponent. They offered me one hundred million, but I refused, I did not want to. My career was much more important to me than that money."

Magomedov, however, did not say who "they" are. He fought Oleksiejczuk on Aug. 3, 2024, in the UFC on ABC 7 co-main event in Abu Dhabi. The Russian striker stepped in on three weeks' notice after a planned bout between Nick Diaz and Vicente Luque fell off the card due to visa issues, putting his 13-0 unbeaten record on the line as a favorite.

Oleksiejczuk started fast and landed clean punches early, but Magomedov took over with sharp kicks and clinch knees to win a clear unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

That gritty win earned him a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus alongside $4,000 in promotional pay, bringing his estimated total payout for the night to roughly $160,000 to $205,000. He turned down roughly six times more money than what he earned that night just to protect his undefeated streak.

Everything Magomedov has built since rests on that win. He lost a unanimous decision to Michael "Venom" Page in February 2025, bounced back in style with wins over Marc-Andre Barriault and Michel Pereira.

That run pushed his UFC record to 6-1 and secured his upcoming Riyadh main event against No. 9 Israel Adesanya, taking place in the same city where Page handed him his only career loss.

Choosing his career over quick cash has already paid off in the long run. Across seven UFC fights, Magomedov has earned an estimated $1.11 million, nearly matching the bribe he refused. While official purses for Saudi Arabia are not disclosed, headlining against a superstar like Adesanya, plus a shot at a $100,000 performance bonus, puts him in line for the biggest payday of his career.