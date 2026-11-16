Josh Hokit's carefree attitude during the biggest fight of his career so far clearly made a fan out of Israel Adesanya.

Nevertheless, 'The Incredible Hok' seemed to have had the time of his life during the fight, complete with theatrics and even flipping his opponent off on multiple occasions. Hokit's carefree attitude during the biggest fight of his career clearly caught Adesanya's attention.

This past weekend at Madison Square Garden, Hokit gave Gane a run for his money, with his high-pressure fighting style giving 'Bon Gamin' little breathing room to implement his usual stick-and-move tactics. Things were working well for Hokit, too, until the championship rounds, when Gane found a second wind and started finding his rhythm on the feet, piecing up Hokit with accurate combinations.

Josh Hokit might have fallen short in his maiden bid to capture the undisputed UFC heavyweight crown, dropping a unanimous decision to Ciryl Gane at UFC 334. However, it seems he has gained a new fan in Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya Impressed by Josh Hokit's Mentality

Israel Adesanya seems to be impressed with Josh Hokit’s mentality. The Nigerian-born Kiwi had a hoot and a half watching the heavyweight flip off Bruce Buffer during the fighter introductions and is now convinced that Hokit is a different breed, not just as a fighter but as a person.

Sharing his reaction to the incident, Adesanya commended the 28-year-old for being a "Player" in the game rather than just an "NPC":

"You have to break the fourth wall in many ways in this life. He's a player in this game. He's not just an NPC."

Speaking about the fight itself, 'The Last Stylebender' also had plenty of praise for the polarizing heavyweight:

"Man, after watching that fight again, if I wasn't really watching and dissecting it, it's almost like I got lost in the ridiculousness of Hokit's just 'f**k it' attitude. I was just more amazed by that than anything. Because again, most guys at that level wouldn't play the game like that in the biggest moment. And I liked what he said afterwards as well, you know."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments about Josh Hokit below:

Dana White Has Nothing but "Respect" for Josh Hokit's Performance

Israel Adesanya isn't the only fan Josh Hokit gained with his performance at UFC 334. Despite their differences, largely stemming from Hokit's polarizing and chaotic personality, Dana White now seems to be sold on the heavyweight contender.

The UFC CEO hasn't always seen eye to eye with Hokit, having previously taken issue with his antics, particularly his comments about Michelle Obama. During the UFC 334 post-fight press conference, White was willing to put their differences aside and give 'The Incredible Hok' his props:

"Hokit's first five-round main event, and he went five hard, crazy rounds. And the guy's got an unbelievable chin. Unstoppable cardio. And I give him nothing but respect for the fight that he fought tonight. It was incredible. They broke the significant strike record. They broke the total strike record in the heavyweight division. So yeah, incredible."