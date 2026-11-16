Israel Adesanya shared his take on Josh Hokit flipping off legendary announcer Bruce Buffer during UFC 334 main event introductions.

Gane was ultimately successful in his first heavyweight title defense, earning a close unanimous decision win. Hokit, on the other hand, suffered the first loss in his MMA career, with his 10-fight winning streak also eventually being snapped.

Although Hokit was unsuccessful, he made sure to give Gane a hard time, especially in the first three rounds of their fight. It was only in the championship rounds that the Frenchman picked up the pace, also because Hokit's cardio began to fade.

Josh Hokit took on Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 334, which also marked the American's first attempt at challenging for heavyweight gold.

With the fight turning out to be an all-timer, there was a moment during the introductions that had the MMA community talking.

Hokit flipped off legendary announcer Bruce Buffer just as he was announcing his name, even as the latter tried his best to remain unfazed. And now, Israel Adesanya has reacted to the same.

Israel Adesanya Says Josh Hokit is 'Not Just an NPC'

Following the conclusion of UFC 334, Israel Adesanya shared a clip on his Instagram where he also shared his take on Josh Hokit giving Bruce Buffer the middle finger.

"Even the ultimate totem in the beginning, flipping off Bruce Buffer as he's announcing his name. This guy is different, man, he's definitely different - not just as a fighter, but as a person, because you have to break the fourth wall in many ways in this life. He's a player in this game, he's not just an NPC."

Check out Israel Adesanya's post below:

What did Dana White say About Josh Hokit Flipping Bruce Buffer Off?

UFC President Dana White was asked about the same at the post-fight presser. Bringing up the fact that everything Josh Hokit does 'crosses the line,' White said:

"That was pretty crazy...I think that threw Buffer off a lot. Nobody's ever flipped Buffer off before. Did it cross the line? Everything that guy does crosses the line."

Check out Dana White's comments on Josh Hokit below: