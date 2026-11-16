Merab Dvalishvili wants to make peace with Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov.

That tension then showed up in Abu Dhabi last Wednesday. Usman Nurmagomedov and his team attacked Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili in the lobby of the Yas Hilton hotel. Later that day, everyone present in that brawl was detained. Even the people filming the scuffle.

According to Dvalishvili, when he was relaxing backstage at RAF Georgia, a stranger (Akhmed) aggressively came up to him, grabbed him by the neck, and yelled at him in Russian, so Dvalishvili, in self-defence, slapped him. However, the Dagistani insisted that he only wanted to talk, but the Georgian hit him and insulted his mother. Either way, that slap turned into a fray, and the bad blood between Dvalishvili and the Nurmagomedov camp only grew from there.

Their feud began in July at RAF Georgia in Tbilisi. During the press conference, "The Machine" turned down the idea of a wrestling match with Umar Nurmagomedov , saying, "No, never, F**k that guy." Shortly after that, Gadzhimagomedov, a close friend of Nurmagomedov's camp, walked up to the former UFC bantamweight champion to confront him about the comments he made.

This past Friday, Dvalishvili and Lazishvili were released, while Usman and five of his team members were sentenced to six months in prison and fined Dh300,000 each.

The same day, Gadzhimagomedov broke his silence on Instagram. The 2018 bronze medalist made it known that he had not moved on from the Tbilisi incident. He wrote:

“He never apologized for those words, and that’s something I will never forgive anyone for!”

He also warned that the issue between the two will be settled "sooner or later."



Merab Dvalishvili Says He Did Not Know Who Akhmed Was

Earlier today, the 35-year-old responded with an apology. On his Instagram story, "The Machine," he said he was sorry for cursing Gadzhimagomedov's family in that video, which came out after their altercation. He wrote:

"Akhmed, we both know what happened after our incident. We shook hands and finished it. But after that the video was released and we both see in this video I’m cursing your family. I just want to apologize about that. That was not my intention.”

Dvalishvili also confessed that he had no idea who Gadzhimagomedov was when he grabbed him:

“I had no idea who you were when you came to me, grabbed me and yelled at me in a different language. We have to finish this. We have a lot of mutual friends. If you want to make a meeting message me directly.” he added.

This apology comes just days after Dvalishvili pinned Marlon Moraes at RAF Abu Dhabi, when he asked the Abu Dhabi government to release Usman and the others who were arrested.